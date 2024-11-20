Alex Bowman Wins Major NASCAR Honor After Heartbreak in 2024 Playoffs

Alex Bowman may not have made it into the Championship 8 due to issues with his car’s weight, but his #48 Chevrolet team finished the season on a high note winning the 2024 Mechanix Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew Award. The honor is given to the team that excels under pressure throughout the season.

The evaluation of the teams’ pit crew hinges on a playoff-based metric system that considers various factors, including pit stop speed, positions gained or lost on pit road, and the effectiveness of each pit stop.

Bowman’s pit crew consists of jackman Allen Holman, tire carrier Brandon Grier, front-tire changer Donnie Tasser, rear-tire changer Andrew Bridgeforth, and fueler Jacob Conley.

Blake Harris, the crew chief for the #48 team, expressed immense pride in their achievement. “Really proud of the No. 48 guys for their strong season and taking home the Mechanix Wear MVPC Award this year…”

“We strive to be the best in this sport every week on and off the track, and to see the No. 48 pit crew carry the banner for Hendrick Motorsports defines why we compete,” he stated.

In the twenty years since the Mechanix Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew Award was established in 2002, Hendrick Motorsports has won the title seven times — in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2013, 2016, 2021, and 2024.

Last year, the accolade went to Brad Keselowski’s #6 pit crew from RFK Racing. The 2023 MVPC Award was based on each team’s M-pact score, which calculates the average pit stop time for 4-tire pit stops and incorporates multipliers for net passes for position under yellow-flag pit stops.

Additionally, the MVPC score includes a strength of schedule (SOS) component, which adjusts for the level of competition each team faces on pit road.

However, the year before, it was once again a Hendrick Motorsports team that took home the award. Chase Elliott’s five-member #9 team earned the Mechanix Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew title for their unparalleled consistency on pit road across the entire 36-race schedule.

While Hendrick Motorsports ideally would have liked to see all four of their drivers in the Round of 8, having them all qualify for the playoffs this year was still a significant achievement. It marked the sixth time in the history of Hendrick Motorsports that all their drivers made the playoffs and the third time in the last four years.

Three out of the four HMS drivers advanced to the Round of 8, with one, William Byrom, making it to the Championship 4 race. Moreover, the team has consistently shown its abilities on the track, securing at least one win in each of the last 39 consecutive NASCAR Cup Series seasons.