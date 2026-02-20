Alexa Reddick Recalls Son Beau’s Rare Special Moment Before Tyler Reddick’s Daytona 500 Victory

Tyler Reddick’s win meant the world to him, his fans, Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan, and everyone on the No. 45 crew at 23XI Racing. But it hit home hardest for his wife Alexa and, most of all, for Beau, their son.

Speaking with Shannon Spake on The Day After, Reddick said something in the air felt different in a good way, though he could not quite put his finger on it.

Reddick could not point to a single moment and say, “that was it,” or explain why the stars seemed to line up. But Alexa shared a story that hinted at what was coming, even if they did not recognize the sign at the time. She recalled that just before driver intros, Beau had wandered onto the stage to wait for Reddick. The massive Harley J. Earl trophy sat there, looming over everything like a mountain waiting to be climbed.

Backstage, Beau noticed the trophy and blurted out that it was the biggest one he had ever seen. He asked how someone got one. A track worker told him, “You have to win the race, or your dad has to win it, and then you get your name carved in history.”

Beau lit up at that, hanging on every word and Alexa recalled how the man then pointed to the names etched on the trophy and asked if the little man could read them.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, but I don’t know how to read them.’ It was really cute, but the guy said to him, he’s like, ‘You think your daddy’s going to win today?’ And Beau is like, he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah.’ And it was really cute. But it was before Tyler had gotten there. So, Beau was like all about the trophy, all about the provincial trophy. And he said he’s like, ‘I want one of those big trophies.'”

When Reddick finally sealed the deal, Alexa said the moment burst like a dam giving way. Watching someone you love reach a dream can hit like a punch to the gut, the kind that leaves you laughing and crying at the same time.

For Beau, it cut even deeper. At his age, it had become his dream too, simply seeing his dad stand tall in Victory Lane. His favorite track is Daytona, a place tied to memories of long days, friends, and time spent soaking it all in. Seeing Reddick win there felt like striking gold for both of them.

The second Alexa saw it happen, she sprinted back to the bus, shouting that Reddick had done it. Beau tried to bolt outside barefoot, only to be pulled back and told to put his shoes on. He is six, but even he could tell it had been a long road since Reddick last visited Victory Lane in the Cup Series. Beau rode that high until bedtime.

He did not want to leave Tyler’s side or call it a night. It meant a lot to everyone, but for Reddick, it was the kind of moment you tuck away and carry with you, something that will not fade anytime soon.