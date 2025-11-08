mobile app bar

Kyle Larson’s Daughter, Audrey, Is Venturing Into Hockey Along With Her Racing Career

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google news
May 26, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indycar Series driver Kyle Larson holds son Cooper Larson as he walks with daughter Audrey Larson, wife Katelyn Larson and son Owen Larson prior to the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Time crunch?
Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

Kyle Larson’s kids may still be in grade school, but competition already runs in their veins. Both Owen and Audrey Larson have been squaring off in the Junior Sprint division, cutting their teeth on the way to becoming successful racers just like their father. However, seven-year-old Audrey seems to have more than racing on her radar. She’s branching out and extending one hand for checkered flags and the other for hockey sticks.

In a recent chat with Bob Pockrass, the 2025 NASCAR Cup champion revealed that Audrey has laced up for ice hockey. She has only just started playing, is still learning the ropes, but her father already sees the spark. Practices happen on Mondays, scrimmages on Wednesdays, and, as Larson put it, she’s taking to the ice with gusto.

“But there’s actually a lot of girls in it, too. It’s really cool. She’s really competitive and likes to do everything, try everything, so it’s pretty neat. And she enjoys going out there and roughing some kids up and all that,” Larson narrated. When asked how hockey entered the picture and whether the Larsons had any ice-rink pedigree, he added,

“No hockey in my background. So she watched ‘The Mighty Ducks’ a couple years ago. And so then we got her roller blades and all that. She’s really good at skating, I feel like, for her age and size.”

The spark apparently lit from that movie moment. Besides that, a family friend, Greg Fornelli, a racing sheet-metal supplier, mentioned his son played, and the idea snowballed from there. Before long, Larson and his wife had their daughter fully ready, padded up, and ready to go. The two-time Cup Series champ admitted it’s a lot to keep up with.

Larson, whose life has revolved around racing, finds himself in unfamiliar territory. When he watches practices, he can barely catch the coaches’ calls over the scrape of blades. “I have no clue what to even talk to her about when she gets in the car,” he confessed. Still, the proud father finds pure joy in watching his daughter fearlessly tackle something new.

He is no expert on slap shots or power plays, but Larson has long enjoyed hockey from the stands. Now, he’s wearing a new title, “hockey dad.” Watching Audrey dive into a world far removed from race fuel and tire smoke might be a big token to him that competition comes in many forms, whether on dirt, asphalt, or ice, but a Larson is still a Larson, competitive as ever.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 5000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these