Former NASCAR Legend’s Driver Development Program Begins 2026 Search

The Kulwicki Driver Development Program has officially announced that it is now accepting applications for the 2026 season. Founded in 2014, the initiative aims to help short-track racers achieve their professional dreams while keeping the memory of 1992 Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Alan Kulwicki alive.

The organization has set the application deadline for January 23, 2026, at midnight ET. Five drivers will be selected to compete in the season-long Kulwicki Cup. These participants will be known as “Underbirds,” a tribute to the Ford Kulwicki drove during his 1992 championship season, and they will be evaluated across a range of parameters before a winner is crowned.

Five crew members who were part of Kulwicki’s 1992 title-winning team will serve as advisors to the drivers. Notably, this is the only driver development program that pays its participants. Each Underbird will receive money, equipment, and services valued at $7,000, along with specialized training in fitness, media presentation, and social media.

The final prize pool of $30,000 will be distributed among the top three finishers at the end of the season. While there is no formal age requirement, preference will be given to drivers between 18 and 25. Additionally, competitors with experience in any of NASCAR’s national series or the ARCA Menards Series are not eligible to apply.

However, applicants are required to have experience in asphalt Late Model, Pro Late Model, Super Late Model stock cars, or similar racing disciplines. The program was originally established by members of Kulwicki’s family to provide financial assistance, along with training and support, aimed at developing complete race car drivers.

Areas of focus have consistently included publicity, marketing, sponsor development, and relationship-building. Since its inception, the program has operated with a clear mission to develop the nation’s next generation of short-track racers while instilling the values that defined Kulwicki’s career.

According to the organization’s website, the program had supported 41 promising drivers by the end of 2023, providing a combined $871,024 in funding. Among those drivers is Ty Majeski, the 2024 Craftsman Truck Series champion, who was one of seven finalists for the program in 2015. It remains to be seen which drivers will benefit from the initiative this time around.