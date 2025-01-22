mobile app bar

“All 3 of Your Children Are Adorable”: Chase Briscoe’s Heartwarming Post With Son Cooper Goes Viral

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Nov 22, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) and wife Melissa during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chase Briscoe, currently enjoying the off-season with his family, recently shared a heartwarming video of his four-month-old son, Cooper. As he savors these tranquil moments, he is acutely aware that the hectic NASCAR schedule is just around the corner. Unlike previous years where his off-season was marked by racing on dirt tracks, this year he chose to dedicate his time entirely to his wife and newborns.

In a brief three-second clip, Briscoe captured a delicate moment of Cooper in his cradle, clearly delighted at the sight of his father. Accompanying the footage, Briscoe penned, “Told Cooper we go back @NASCAR racing in less than two weeks.”

Fans, empathizing with Briscoe’s situation, rallied to support him. One fan exclaimed, “He is such a cutie! All 3 of your children are adorable! I’m wishing you all the best for your 2025 season!!” Another remarked on the fleeting nature of childhood, “They grow up so fast.” Echoing Copper’s joy, one fan shared, “So cute! I am as excited as Cooper!” while another confirmed, “Yep, Cooper speaks for all of us.”

Previously he had also shared a video of his elder son, Cooper, who was fully engrossed with his father’s phone and was already dabbled in vlogging. Briscoe uploaded the video to his official X handle, showcasing Cooper as he introduced his dog and proudly displayed the Christmas tree. It appears that while the youngest Briscoe has a budding interest in racing, his elder brother is taking a shine to vlogging.

As his children immerse themselves in their interests, Briscoe is getting ready to get behind the wheel of the #19 car for the upcoming season.

Briscoe’s 2025 outlook as indicated by JGR insider

After rounding out his fourth NASCAR Cup season in 14th place, Briscoe is set to pilot the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing car, previously manned by Martin Truex Jr. It will mark not only his first collaboration with JGR but also his debut in driving a Toyota.

James Small, the team’s crew chief, shared his expectations on SiriusXM, stating, “He is a really good kid. I spent a lot of time talking to him and he seems very motivated to do well. He’s got a point to prove and to show people, now that he is going to be in a more competitive car week-in week-out, he can do this. Win multiple races a year. We are gonna push him hard.”

Considering the challenges Legacy Motor Club faced when transitioning from Chevrolet to Toyota, with 2024 yielding lackluster results, it will be intriguing to see whether Briscoe can adeptly handle the new car or if he too will require some time to acclimatize to a new setup.

