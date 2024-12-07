“Young Man Has a Future”: Chase Briscoe Makes NASCAR World Wonder About Son’s Career Path After Adorable Social Media Post

Nov 2, 2024; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) laughs with his crew as they move up in line during cup qualifying at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chase Briscoe is currently savoring some quality family time now that he has locked in his ride with Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2025 season, following the closure of his previous team at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Advertisement

Typically active in the off-season midget, dirt, and Chili Bowl races, Briscoe has opted to take a break this year. His older son, Cooper Banks Briscoe, is particularly thrilled to have more time with his dad at home.

However, it’s not just quality time that’s keeping young Cooper busy; he’s also taken a liking to using his father’s phone. Despite being only three years old, Cooper has already tried his hand at vlogging.

Briscoe shared an adorable video on his official X handle of Cooper making a vlog where he introduces his dog and shows off the Christmas tree. Alongside the video, Briscoe playfully captioned it,

“Brooks grabbed my phone earlier and apparently decided to film his own vlog should we make this a new series?”

The video featuring young Cooper Briscoe quickly captivated NASCAR fans, who enthusiastically shared their predictions about his potential career paths.

One fan commented, “The young man has a future as a social media star I say go for it,” while another envisioned a dual path, remarking, “I see racer, but also social influencer in his future.”

The enthusiasm didn’t stop there, as one fan expressed eagerness for more content, saying, “I would definitely subscribe! .” Another admirer highlighted Cooper’s versatility, predicting, “Multi-talented, vlogger and future racer!”

Briscoe and his wife Marissa were expecting their first child in 2020, but tragically, Marissa suffered a miscarriage in May of that year. Resilience shone through their sorrow when Marissa joyfully announced on Twitter that she was pregnant with a boy on March 25, 2021. On October 2, 2021, they welcomed their son, making Cooper Banks especially significant to them.

Adding to their joy, on October 8, 2024, Marissa gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, expanding their family and happiness further.

Is Briscoe’s young son showing an interest in racing?

After celebrating his victory at Darlington with his son Brookes, dad Briscoe posted a video on social media. The footage showed young Brookes trying his hand at navigating a dirt track on iRacing, with Chase captioning the post, “He’s not even 3 years old yet and already begging me to get on @iRacing. .”

Much like the children of fellow NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, Brookes seems eager to mirror his father’s career path by taking the wheel himself.

While it would certainly be fascinating to watch Brookes potentially start his racing journey in the midget series like Brexton Busch, Chase now also has the added joy and responsibility of caring for his newborn twins.

Looking ahead, Briscoe is set to take over the #19 car from 2025 onward, stepping into big shoes as he replaces racing legend Martin Truex Jr., with heightened expectations to improve his performance even further.