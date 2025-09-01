“All I Do Is Pray”: Coach Gibbs Sees Spark in Chase Briscoe and James Small’s Budding Partnership

Feb 12, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) celebrates with team owner Joe Gibbs after winning the pole during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Chase Briscoe went all in to defend his Southern 500 title on Sunday without making any mistakes. Last year, he sealed his playoff spot with a victory at Darlington. This time, he flat-out dominated, punching his ticket to the Round of 12 with authority.

Briscoe controlled the pace, leading 309 of 367 laps and sweeping the first two stages. Yet the final stretch was no cakewalk. After a restart on Lap 319, Tyler Reddick mounted a late charge, closing in during the last 10 laps. He dove under Briscoe in Turn 3 with the checkered flag in sight, but lacked the firepower to seal the deal.

Briscoe edged across the line 0.408 seconds clear of Reddick and 0.537 seconds ahead of Erik Jones, who came home third as the top-finishing non-playoff driver.

The win marked Briscoe’s second of the season with Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 team, his second at “Lady in Black,” and the fourth of his Cup career. He also became the first driver to win back-to-back in the Southern 500 since Greg Biffle in 2005 and 2006.

What makes the feat even more striking is Briscoe’s transition. With Stewart-Haas Racing shuttered, he moved into the JGR stable this season, pairing with new crew chief James Small. Joe Gibbs himself praised how quickly the duo clicked.

“This racetrack is one that everybody in our sport thinks is probably one of the hardest to race,” Gibbs said after the win. “And when you go 500 miles, that thing is a long time man, it’s a test of machine and driver, and pit crew… So, it takes everything. And if you go 500 miles here, odds are if you got a weakness, it’s gonna find you.”

Gibbs credited the whole team, adding, “Thank goodness tonight, James and the team there, just everybody. Appreciate them, and I’m happy for James because it’s a huge deal for him to be able to get together with Chase.

“And it takes an unusual chemistry for the crew chief and driver… They have done this in a very quick amount of time. And I gotta tell you, it’s really impressive and I’m in a background, all I do is pray.”

VIDEO: Southern 500 race winning owner Joe Gibbs and crew chief James Small post-race press conference from Darlington Raceway #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Vy89mcxegm — Speedway Digest (@speedwaydigest) September 1, 2025

Briscoe also noted that he’s learned to read Small’s blunt communication style, which might come off as harsh to others. He even suggested that his arrival after Martin Truex Jr. could be a refreshing change for his new crew chief, helping foster the chemistry that carried them to Victory Lane.