“I Want to Support Them”: Jeff Gordon Reveals if His Kids Are Following in His Footsteps Leading to NASCAR

Throughout his years in the NASCAR Cup Series, Jeff Gordon solidified his legacy as one of the greatest drivers across the sport. He was an icon on and off the track, winning four championships in his long and illustrious career. However, looking toward the next generation of Gordon’s, do his children wish to follow in their father’s footsteps?

Advertisement

Recently, while speaking in an interview, Gordon revealed, “They would go to the go-kart track and cheer it up every once in a while and I’m pretty proud of what they do out there but they don’t seem to have…”

“Early when they were like five or six years old, introduced him to quarter midgets, the same thing that I grew up racing that I was introduced to by my parents.”

Advertisement

He added that they did spend some weekends at the quarter midget tracks, “But it didn’t seem to stick and they just have other interests and that’s fine. You know, I want to support them in whatever they’re passionate about, or whatever their interests are, that doesn’t seem to be racing,” Gordon expressed.

Jeff Gordon says his daughter is into athletics while his son has different ambitions

Speaking further into the conversation, Gordon mentioned that his daughter is the “athlete in the family” and calls her a “speed demon” since she runs track.

“She’s been a tremendous athlete on the track. I love watching her run, she’s a beautiful runner. She plays field hockey and she can play about anything honestly,” the Hendrick Motorsports legend added.

Gordon added that his daughter is skilled in various track and field events such as high jumping and pole vaulting, except for hurdles. On the other hand, his son Leo seems to have different interests as he may want to pursue a career as a YouTube star or influencer, which is significantly different from his sister Ella’s (his daughter) pursuits.