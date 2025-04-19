“Next Mega Star” Carson Hocevar Hailed as the Saving Grace After Fans Express Frustration at “One of the Worst Booths of All Time”

NASCAR fans were already displeased with the use of the state-of-the-art Charlotte broadcast facility for remote coverage of Truck Series races. Now, the lackluster commentary from the analysts has only added fuel to the fire. Jamie Little and Michael Waltrip, who are part of the FOX Sports broadcast lineup for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, faced renewed criticism during this weekend’s race at Rockingham Raceway, which also featured Carson Hocevar in the booth.

Fans have long voiced concerns over Jamie Little’s presence in the booth. While no one has questioned her professionalism or the importance of her role as NASCAR’s first female play-by-play announcer in 2022, many argue that she lacks the vocal energy and depth of insight needed to effectively call a race. Now, with Michael Waltrip’s commentary falling flat in the eyes of viewers, the frustration has only grown louder.

Many fans felt that Carson Hocevar’s commentary ran circles around that of Jamie Little and Michael Waltrip. When a viewer remarked, “I love how Hocevar is supposed to be an analyst and instead is doing both analysis AND play-by-play. And btw already doing miles better than Waltrip and Little,” the floodgates opened for others to chime in.

One fan echoed the sentiment, stating, “My thoughts exactly. Finally, someone in the booth who knows truck racing.” Another predicted, “Hocevar is gonna be the next NASCAR mega star IMO. He’s got raw speed and will end up in a top ride soon, and he’s got personality.” A more critical voice claimed, “The Waltrip-Little combo may be one of the worst booths of all time.”

Others highlighted Hocevar’s seamless presence, saying, “Noticed this as well, provides quality analysis and transitions to quality play by play.” Given the Truck Series’ long-awaited return to Rockingham — a track soaked in NASCAR history — fans expected the broadcast to rise to the occasion. Instead, they felt the network dropped the ball.

Hacevar’s performance in the Cup season so far

Hocevar is among the rare ones who bypassed the traditional Xfinity proving ground and jumped straight into the Cup Series. While he emerged as the best as a rookie last season, the early stretch of this year has shown him struggling.

Through the first nine races, he has bagged just a single top-five — a second-place finish at Atlanta — though flashes of raw pace have kept him in the conversation, even if the final results haven’t always done justice to his speed.

Speaking during the pre-race media availability at Bristol, Hocevar was asked how he gauges his own performance, whether he relies on the scoreboard or leans into the nuances of execution.

He acknowledged that, ultimately, results are what make it to the stat sheets, but when the numbers don’t tell the full story, it’s essential to dig deeper and understand where things are going off track.

Hocevar noted that poor finishes often stem from factors outside a driver’s control — a cut tire or an untimely mechanical glitch can derail an otherwise strong run. That said, he emphasized that when the car is dialed in and running right, good results tend to fall into place on their own. For now, his team owner, Jeff Dickerson, has issued a straightforward directive for him, which is to avoid wrecks and stay out of harm’s way.