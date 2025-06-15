Brad Keselowski Calls RFK’s Michigan Success a “Key Indicator” of Progress Headed Into Mexico

RFK Racing is taking its own sweet time to become a powerhouse in the NASCAR Cup Series. But it’s definitely getting there. In Michigan last Sunday, all three of their entries finished inside the top 10 — something the team hadn’t done in a decade.

Brad Keselowski, a co-owner at RFK Racing, spoke to the press ahead of this race in Mexico City and explained what the result meant to his team. He clarified by mentioning that he wants his cars to be performing at this level consistently and visiting Victory Lane more often.

“We have these intermittent flashes and sparks. We want to turn [them] into a roaring fire. So you look for key indicators and that is one of those key indicators. We just need it to be more often. This is a big stretch for us. We want to get all three of our cars into the playoffs,” he said.

Chris Buescher crossed the finish line in second place behind Denny Hamlin. Ryan Preece followed him in ninth place and Keselowski brought his No. 6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse home in tenth place.

In a show of never-ending hunger, Buescher, too, expressed his unhappiness with losing out on victory. “It’s on me. I had a couple of different decisions I would love to go back and make, and ultimately, should have had us ahead of the 11. We were faster on the day, and I didn’t do a good enough job,” he said post-race at Michigan.

Keselowski’s high-reaching goal is for all three cars to enter the playoffs. He admitted that not all of them might be able to do so on wins, but still kept his hope alive. The drivers will face their next challenge at Mexico on Sunday. Preece displayed extraordinary speed in the qualifying session and will start from second place on the grid.

Buescher will be behind the wheel of his No. 17 Ford Mustang from 16th on the grid and Keselowski will start 30th. Buescher is highest among them all on the points table and sits in 12th place. Preece follows him in 14th place and Keselowski, once again, brings up the rear in 32nd.

In the 15 races that have gone by this season, the three drivers have combined for four top-five finishes and 15 top-10 finishes. The positive progression of their results clearly shows that RFK Racing is just a few steps away from competing for championships again.