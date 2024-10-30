“Amazing Father” Kyle Busch’s Touching Family Post Wins Over NASCAR Fandom

Jul 29, 2018; Long Pond, PA, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch and wife Samantha Busch watch as their son put the winner’s sticker on his father’s car after winning the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Kyle Busch recently caught the attention of his fans, not for his driving skills, but for being a perfect family man. Amidst a season of ups and downs and with just two races left where he hopes to continue his 19-year streak, Busch is not at all compromising on his fatherhood duties.

The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver shared a heartwarming video on social media, capturing precious moments with his children, Lennix and Brexton. The video shows Busch in two distinct fatherly roles: gracefully dancing with his daughter Lennix, and then shifting gears to help his son Brexton strap on his racing helmet. He summed up his dual roles with a caption that read,

“Always on double duty as a dad. Dancing with Lennix, and preparing @brextonbusch to race.”

NASCAR fans were charmed by the glimpse into Busch’s family life, as evidenced by their reactions to his recent video. One fan effused, “He is such an amazing father ,” admiring his paternal role.

Another remarked on Busch‘s personal growth, saying, “This is why I love Kyle Busch more now. Good dude, good dad.” Meanwhile, a devoted NASCAR follower complimented, “You are the best . You have a beautiful family and to top it off a gorgeous wife.”

Fans rally behind Busch: “Who needs netflix. Your socials keeping it real.”

Despite not appearing in the second season of the Netflix docuseries “NASCAR: Full Speed,” which spotlights several NASCAR drivers, Busch remains unaffected by the omission. Unlike the first season, which featured about half of the playoff drivers from 2023, Busch was neither featured last year nor approached this year for inclusion.

After progressing to the round of 12 last season and winning three regular-season races, Busch expressed in a Front Office Sports interview that there was no invitation extended to him for the series:

“No, they didn’t ask me. Maybe it comes down to that you must be in the playoffs to be on video… I don’t know, but I think my story of the 20-year thing would be a pretty good one. But they’re not following along, so you won’t see much of me.”

Despite this, his fanbase remains steadfast. A fan recently commented on his recent X video, stating: “Who needs netflix. Your socials keeping it real.”

Although Busch hasn’t clinched another win to add to his championships from 2015 and 2019 and remains out of contention for this year’s title, he’s still hopeful of maintaining his streak of at least one race win per season.