Michael Jordan Echoes Joey Logano, Counters Chase Elliott’s Big Darlington Claim

Despite his own car donning a paint scheme that paid tribute to Ken Schrader’s 1994 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Chase Elliott’s forthright critique of NASCAR’s Darlington Throwback Weekend sparked widespread debate. While his teammate William Byron echoed his sentiments about possibly having exhausted the nostalgia of past liveries, others like Kyle Busch and Joey Logano supported NASCAR’s tradition. Even Michael Jordan has now echoed this sentiment of support.

Advertisement

Before the Goodyear 400 race at Darlington Raceway, during a pit road interview, Michael Jordan, the owner of 23XI Racing, was asked for his perspective on the Throwback weekend. He responded, “It’s a great weekend, I mean, look, I grew up in NASCAR and my favorite design is obviously #43 I love that the SCP.”

Yet, Jordan persisted, “But to see and understand the history from all the commentators telling you about what the cars represent, who they more or less are honoring, is always good for education for me, and I love watching it.”

Although none of the 23XI Racing cars showcased retro liveries, Michael Jordan expressed his appreciation for the essence of Throwback Weekend, much like Joey Logano. Driving for Team Penske, Logano’s car paid homage to three-time Cup champion Cale Yarborough, underlining his strong support for preserving this tradition and his hope that it continues well into the future.

Logano emphasized that the significance of Throwback Weekend transcends the specific paint schemes or colors on the cars. Instead, it serves as a meaningful way for current NASCAR drivers to honor the legends of the sport — heroes who might otherwise fade from public memory.

He pointed out that, typically, once drivers retire, they quickly recede from the limelight. But Throwback Weekend serves as a reminder of their contributions, reviving their legacy and celebrating their impact on the sport.

Meanwhile, Elliott expressed skepticism about the Throwback Weekend, suggesting that it lost its appeal four to five years ago. He even humorously speculated that at the current rate, his 2018 car might soon be featured in the event. In his view, NASCAR has overused the concept extensively.

Brad Keselowski gained a deeper appreciation for the Throwback Weekend beyond just the liveries when he observed fans sporting vintage attire. He believes that the Darlington weekend serves as a bridge, connecting both new and long-time fans. Similarly, Kyle Busch emphasized that the weekend isn’t really for the drivers; it’s a tribute to the legends for the fans who cherish the legacy of the sport’s earlier icons and their distinctive car designs.