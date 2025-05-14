Morgan Bell Reveals Hilarious Story About Husband Christopher Bell Taking His First Alcoholic Drink

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the Mr. Nice Guy of the NASCAR Cup Series. He races clean, maintains a neat image, and apologises when he does something wrong. The last few years have made him one of the most likeable characters in the garage. But what’s rather surprising is that he doesn’t indulge in alcoholic beverages.

Being the tough men they are in the tough sport that NASCAR is, drivers often celebrate with beers, champagne, and the like after winning races. They do so even if they don’t win races. But not Bell.

His wife, Morgan, was in an interview with Haley Dillon last month, and an interesting situation concerning this preference came to light.

Bell won a race at the Charlotte Roval in 2022. As per tradition, the winner is taken to the Speedway Club, and a champagne toast is made in their honor.

Morgan narrated, “They make a super big deal out of it. They take you up to the Speedway Club after Victory Lane. We didn’t know this, but they do a champagne toast.”

“So, all these people pay to eat at the Speedway Club, and there are fans in there. Marcus Smith [CEO of Speedway Motorsports Inc.] is doing this toast, and they hand Christopher a glass of champagne. And here he is taking his first ever drink of alcohol on a stage.” That must have definitely been quite the experience for the driver.

Where do Bell and Morgan go from here?

Morgan explained that neither she nor her husband has the desire or want for alcohol. She also clarified that the smell of it is off-putting for her. They even had a dry wedding in 2020.

She said, “Sometimes, if race fans who have already been having fun get a little too close, I’m like, ‘I can smell you and I don’t like that.’“ Interesting choices, for sure.

The interview with Haley Dillon had other intriguing revelations about the driver and his other preferences. For instance, he likes being called Christopher over Chris. Also, the couple are looking forward to extending their family.

Morgan said,“We definitely do! We definitely do want kids, it’s just a matter of when, I guess.”

Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, and many other notable drivers have already got their children into motorsports. Adding a young Bell on the track to challenge the other big surnames will be a welcome move.