“It’s Actually a Great Sign of Strength” – Bubba Wallace & Kurt Busch on the Importance of Mental Health Awareness in NASCAR

Recently, 23XI Racing’s current star driver, Bubba Wallace, and the team’s former driver, Kurt Busch, delved into the critical topic of mental health awareness. Their discussions were featured in a NASCAR Short Film titled – Fox Sports Presents: Driver Pressure.

By using this platform to share their experiences, both Wallace and Busch emphasized on the significance of mental health in their profession. It’s worth pointing out that their openness about the subject could help demystify the mental health struggles often faced by racecar drivers, underlining the need for comprehensive mental health support in the demanding realm of NASCAR racing.

Bubba Wallace speaks about the importance of Mental Health Awareness in NASCAR



Highlighting the crucial need for mental health awareness in NASCAR, Bubba Wallace shared his insights on the subject. Moreover, Kurt Busch, the fan-favorite former teammate of Wallace, also joined the conversation, shedding light on how and when these mental health issues can start imposing significant pressure on an individual.

Wallace stated, “You know, outside of our sport talking about your issues is a sign of weakness. When actually it is a great sign of strength… You can lose races a thousand ways, and you can win races in a handful of ways. It is a hard thing to learn is accepting defeat… Being okay with that, because I always saw winning makes everything better.”

His perspective underscored the pervasiveness of mental health concerns in the intense atmosphere of racing. Thereby, stressing the urgency of addressing this often-overlooked aspect of an athlete’s well-being.

Kurt Busch shares his message regarding the same subject



The unfortunate end of Kurt Busch’s NASCAR career is pretty well documented at this point. Of course, none of it was his fault, as the retirement was a consequence of things beyond his control. So for someone who had to give up the thing that they loved doing was surely a highly mentally draining time period, because of which the former 23XI Racing driver had some valuable insights regarding the matter.

During the same short film, Busch said, “It could be when you are perfectly fine and you wanna better yourself. Or it could be where you are struggling and you need some help.”

Busch’s insightful words in the short film provide a powerful testament to the need for mental health support, whether one is striving for self-improvement or seeking help during difficult times. His journey serves as an inspiring example for others in the NASCAR community and beyond.

Shedding light on the mental challenges athletes face and the importance of staying strong, asking for help when needed, and continuously striving for better mental health. His story indeed resonates with the crucial message that mental well-being is as vital to professional athletes as their physical fitness.