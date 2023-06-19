Amid Rich Run of Form, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. Reflect on NASCAR’s Only Respite in Grueling Schedule

This week NASCAR pauses for the only break in its long 2023 calendar. While it is normally expected of drivers to unwind and look forward to it, there will always be those few who are raring to go to the field and continue where they left off. Kyle Busch, who has been highly impressive in his first season with RCR, believes the break came at not the best of times for the team, that has been on a roll this season.

On the other hand, Martin Truex Jr., who finished ahead of second-place Busch at Sonoma, believes it is the time before the playoffs when the drivers and teams need a couple of weeks off.

Kyle Busch on NASCAR’s week off

Busch has been in terrific form over the last few races, winning at Gateway and following it up with a second-place finish at Sonoma. Speaking his mind on the break, Busch said, “I mean, I don’t know if I want an off week. Let’s go, right? We’re rolling right now.”

Having said that the two-time Cup Series champion also recognized that his team and group needed a break to cool down and refocus if they are to mount a serious challenge for the ultimate trophy.

Martin Truex Jr. feels differently about a break in the schedule

After struggling for the entirety of the 2022 season, Martin Truex Jr. has finally found his footing in the Next Gen car. He has two wins and four top 5s in his last six races. When asked about the break, Truex said, “It seems like things are clicking right now. I don’t know that an off week will change anything. We could probably use a few more off weeks before the playoffs, if I’m being honest with you, but we don’t get those, so I’m ready whenever.”

Truex also said that regardless of the breaks, he tends to take days off between races to maintain his sanity and keep a clear mind. As for Aric Almirola, he and his family are spending the break time in California, surfing and hiking and attending the Dodgers’ game on Father’s Day.

Considering this is the only weekend without a race between the Daytona 500 in February and the Championship weekend in Pheonix in November, one can say that even more than the drivers, it is the support staff and guys working behind the scenes who probably need the rest more than anyone else.