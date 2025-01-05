“Let’s Throw It Out There”: NASCAR Fan Favorite Makes Bold Kyle Larson Prediction for 2025

May 19, 2024; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) flies in from Indy and arrives during the All Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Following an unsuccessful first attempt at pulling double duty, Kyle Larson is getting ready for a second shot in 2025, where he will tackle the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. But this time around, he is not the only one confident in his abilities. Larson also enjoys the support of renowned motorsport commentator Leigh Diffey, who recently predicted Larson’s upcoming endeavor.

The NASCAR community, Diffey included, was impressed by Larson’s performance at last year’s Indy 500. Unfortunately, a four-hour rain delay thwarted the #5 HMS driver’s plans to compete in the second race of the day at Charlotte. Despite this setback, Diffey remains optimistic about Larson’s prospects.

Responding to a fan’s inquiry about Larson’s plans to attempt the double again in 2025, Diffey expressed, “I love it! What he did in an Indycar last year at the speedway was Let’s throw it out there that he’ll finish top five in both this year.”

Last year, leading up to the Indy 500 race, everything aligned perfectly for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. He breezed through the Rookie Orientation Program in October 2023, clocked an impressive 241 mph during Fast Friday practice, secured a spot in the elite Firestone Fast Six during qualifying, and qualified P5 at 232.846 mph.

However, his experience at the Indy 500 was a combination of highs and lows. An early misstep saw him in the wrong gear at the restart on Lap 9, causing him to lose 6 positions and slightly collide with Ryan Hunter-Reay on the front straightaway. Despite this, Larson gained valuable insights into managing the car’s balance throughout the 200 laps.

Positioned in P5 place when he pitted on Lap 131, his momentum was abruptly halted by a speeding violation entering the pit road, resulting in a drive-through penalty that relegated him to P22 place.

As the race entered its final stages, Larson, out of pit sequence, captured the lead for the first time on Lap 180, maintaining it for four laps and joining the ranks as the 243rd driver to lead at Indy. His sixth and final pit stop on Lap 184 ultimately secured him a P18-place finish, trailing the winner, Newgarden, by 9.4846 seconds.

Larson’s performance throughout the month earned him the Rookie of the Year accolade, a distinction last awarded to two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso in 2017 with Arrow McLaren. The achievement also marked him as the fastest rookie in the history of the Indy 500.

Is Larson confident about winning both races in 2025?

Despite setbacks last season due to inclement weather, racing back-to-back from one track to another isn’t new to Larson, reminiscent of his days on the dirt track circuit. However, since the two races are quite popular among motorsports enthusiasts, it became a big deal.

In September 2024, Larson announced his plans to undertake another double duty in 2025, expressing his ambitions with conviction. “I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t feel like I had the opportunity to win both races. I know that’s a very difficult task but I know it can be done, especially being with a team like Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports,” he stated, hoping for more favorable weather this time around.

Meanwhile, addressing last year’s debate over Larson being granted a waiver to race in the Indy 500 despite no injury or emergency, Rick Hendrick clarified that in the event of any weather-related delays, Larson would give precedence to the NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway over Indy 500.