An Emotional Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals How Marriage to Wife Amy Has Changed Him for the Good

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt have shared nearly a decade of marriage and now raise two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine. While their relationship traces back to 2009, the couple kept it under wraps for over two years before stepping into the limelight together at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champions Week Awards Ceremony in December 2011. So, altogether, the couple has been together for over 16 years now.

For Dale Jr., Amy brought more than companionship; she fulfilled his lifelong longing for a family. Over the years, he has spoken openly about the shift her presence sparked in his life. Not only did she help him navigate the physical and emotional toll of concussions and the exertion of racing, but she also became a steady hand in his recovery from the lingering grief of losing his father.

Even Darrell Waltrip, once a fierce rival of Dale Sr., acknowledged the transformation. In 2014, Waltrip told The Washington Post, “I think he’s real content right now. It’s not just in his racing life but in his personal life. His girlfriend [Amy Reimann] has had a big influence on him and really brought him out of that little boy shell he lived in.”

Recently, Dale Jr. echoed that sentiment once more on Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty, crediting Amy for inspiring the man he is today. “Ever since I made that decision to marry Amy and totally devote myself to her and become a better man and become the husband I need to be.”

He continued, “When you make that choice to sort of turn loose of that past life and that person you used to be, you make that real commitment. I mean, it only made my life better, you know? It only made me happier. It only made me more comfortable… I finally found someone that I wanted to marry and I wanted to start a family with. And Amy has been an incredible influence on my life and changed my life in so many ways.”

What stands out most for him is the love that now fills his home. Marriage, as he put it, transformed the very air around him. “Every day when I get up, I feel loved,” he shared, recalling a time when solitude echoed through the house. With children in the picture, he said, that love has only multiplied.

With three girls under his roof, including his wife and two daughters, Dale Jr. believes that as the ladies grow and begin to truly see who he is and what their home life represents, that love deepens with each passing day.