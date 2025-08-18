mobile app bar

Chase Elliott Opens Up About His Beginnings in Racing Before NASCAR Stardom

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) waves to fans during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Aug 16, 2025; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) waves to fans during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Chase Elliott remains one of NASCAR’s most beloved figures, with seven straight Most Popular Driver awards to prove it. While Austin Dillon often faces criticism for riding under his grandfather Richard Childress’ banner, Bill Elliott’s son has made his own legacy, well beyond the shadow of his Hall of Fame father.

To date, Elliott has tallied 20 Cup Series victories in 11 seasons, but his roots trace back to a decorated late model career where he captured numerous marquee events, even completing the unofficial grand slam of super late model racing. Recently, though, he revealed that his racing journey began even earlier, behind the wheel of a go-kart.

Speaking on Lindsay Czarniak’s YouTube podcast Things No One Tells You, Elliott recalled, “I was about eight. So, fairly young. I mean, obviously, at that time, I mean, you’re not seriously racing at eight, right?

“It was a hobby, and you were out having a good time. I wouldn’t say things started to get really serious until I was 13, 14. I mean, still, that’s a very young age, I feel like to have to kind of recognize the severity of what’s going on.”

By 13 or 14, when he transitioned into late models, Elliott admitted the gravity of the sport began to sink in. Being Bill Elliott’s son came with built-in expectations, but he insisted, “You have to have that desire on your own to want to go do it. Obviously, I admired Dad’s career and always looked up to him from the racing side.”

Elliott credited not only his father but also other industry veterans, from whom he picked up strategies and small lessons along the way. Still, growing up in racing meant missing out on the typical childhood weekends his peers enjoyed. At times, Elliott confessed he wished he could do what his friends were doing.

Yet, the fire never dimmed. The passion to chase his goals burned steadily, and for Elliott, that persistent desire became the key piece of the puzzle that kept his career on track and pushed him to where he is today.

Elliott on managing the expectations following his father’s footsteps

Elliott explained that the way his father, Bill Elliott, raised him gave him the freedom to live life on his own terms, making racing entirely his choice.

He asserted that whether he finished 10th, 15th, or 20th, if he had come home and told his parents, “Hey, mom and dad! I don’t want to do this anymore,” they would have been completely fine with it. That message was always clear.

Knowing he was following a path he chose for himself helped him avoid constant comparisons to his father’s accomplishments. Still, he admitted he wants nothing more than to reach the same level of greatness his dad achieved.

