“Not Gonna Be Super Friendly”: Christopher Bell Sheds Light on Relationship With Kyle Larson

Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson may have shared the NASCAR Cup Series garage for six seasons, but their rivalry was evident long before Sunday afternoons and playoff pressure. Their paths first crossed in the dirt racing world, where events like the Chili Bowl Nationals and the Tulsa Shootout became regular battlegrounds.

Long before Cup points were on the line, the two drivers repeatedly found themselves racing at the sharp end of the field, often fighting for the same trophies, particularly on dirt. However, Bell recently explained that admiration for Larson’s driving ability does not translate into a close friendship.

While he holds Larson in high regard for his talent, Bell acknowledged that their connection rarely extends beyond the racetrack. He noted that their differences show up not only in personality but also in driving style.

Larson has built a reputation for living on the edge and trusting instinct, even when the car appears moments away from breaking loose. That approach has delivered spectacular victories, but it has also produced its share of crashes. Bell, by contrast, operates with a steadier hand. His method relies on control and calculated aggression rather than sheer daring.

Speaking with The Driver’s Project, Bell offered unrestrained insight into the dynamic. “Yeah, so I don’t know it’s so unique because. We didn’t have a lot of common interests, so we never really became super good friends or really friends at all, but we certainly respect each other, and we would talk to each other around the racetrack.”

Bell explained that as their competitiveness intensified, the relationship naturally became more guarded. “As we became more competitive, it seemed like maybe just we’re not gonna be super friendly to each other whenever we’re competing against each other all the time, but it’s definitely a mutual respect between us. And it’s just ironic that a lot of the races come down to me and him.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver also pointed out that their limited time together away from racing only girded how different they are. Bell admitted that Larson gravitated toward social outings, enjoying nights out and a party atmosphere, while Bell preferred quieter pursuits.

He described himself as more reserved, spending his free time on the computer and racing online rather than chasing nightlife. Those differences, he said, made it difficult for their relationship to grow beyond professional respect.

Despite that distance, their competitive synopses reveal how evenly matched they have been. From 2017 through 2021, Bell and Larson stood alone as the only drivers to win the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, while Larson has gone on to achieve greater success in the Cup Series so far. Still, Bell does not shy away from identifying him as the most naturally gifted driver of their generation.