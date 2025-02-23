“I’m Not Going to Apologize for It”: William Byron Bluntly Shuts Down Any Noise Around Daytona 500 Win

William Byron’s win at the Daytona 500 this year shattered records by making him the youngest driver to clinch multiple 500 victories. It also pushed Hendrick Motorsports to new heights, making it the team with the most Daytona 500 wins—10.

Advertisement

With whispers attributing Byron’s victory to the chaos during the race’s concluding laps, which cleared the field of top contenders and enabled his advance, the #24 HMS driver defended his title. He articulated his foresight in positioning himself advantageously for any potential upheaval on the track.

As the NASCAR Cup Series approaches its second points-paying weekend, Byron, while engaging with the media, asserted, “Obviously I was fortunate in that situation, but I made moves leading up to that [which] put me in that position.”

“I sensed that it was coming and just tried to position myself. I don’t really read too much into stuff outside my circle of people. Obviously, I’m proud of the win, I’m not going to apologize for it, and I’m excited for my team,” he added.

Byron also remarked that his initial approach to superspeedway racing was to regard it as a blend of luck and strategy, but the perspective did not yield the desired outcomes.

The #24 Chevrolet driver now adopts a more proactive stance, focusing on managing the controllable elements, a mindset contributing to his second Daytona 500 victory.

Yet, drivers such as Denny Hamlin recently voiced concerns, suggesting that the essence of building stars is diminishing as fortune increasingly dictates outcomes in these esteemed competitions.

“What’s happening is now our prestigious events are just all luck-based, and I’m sorry you will not reach legitimacy in sports that way,” Hamlin articulated on his podcast. The sentiment found resonance among numerous fans on social media following the race.

Byron shares his feelings following his win at Daytona

When the North Carolina native was asked about his reflections on winning the 2025 Daytona 500, and whether he feels the magnitude of such a victory doesn’t immediately sink in amid the frenzy, he concurred with the notion.

Byron explained that the tumultuous end of the race and his astonishment were key factors in that momentary realization. However, while he endeavored to absorb the significance of his second victory at the tri-oval as it unfolded, getting into its deeper implications, he acknowledges that the appreciation for a win such as this deepens and becomes more cherished over time.

This, he believes, is what distinguishes such a win from other victories in the sport. He encapsulated his emotions by stating, “I haven’t really had a win like that in my career.”

The 27-year-old will now compete during the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he boasts an average finish of 16.9 across 11 starts. His track record includes two victories, two top-5 finishes, and four top-10 placements, ahead of this Sunday’s race.