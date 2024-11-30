NASCAR Trivia: How Fred Lorenzen Broke New Ground for Stock Car Racing Drivers Back in the Day

DAYTONA BEACH – FEBRUARY 24: Cars race past the grandstands during the Daytona 500, Daytona Beach, Florida, February 24, 1963. American driver Fred Lorenzen is in car #28, while Ned Jarrett drives #11. Michael Rougier/The LIFE Picture Collection

Former NASCAR driver Fred Lorenzen, despite not accumulating as many victories as Richard Petty, carved out a legendary niche in NASCAR history during his career from 1956 to 1972. He never committed to a full NASCAR Cup Series schedule across his 12-season career.

Advertisement

The closest he came was in 1963, participating in 29 of 55 races with three different teams, winning six races and securing 21 top-five finishes. It was an impressive feat that made waves in the racing community for its profitability and impact.

His performances came in the #28 Holman-Moody Ford, culminating in a third-place finish for the season. In that year, Lorenzen earned $112,245 — which is equivalent to $1,157,898 in today’s economy — becoming the first NASCAR driver to surpass the $100,000 mark in a single season.

The following season, 1964, saw Lorenzen focusing mainly on the #28 car, with a one-off race in the #26. Despite only making 16 starts, he won 8 races, including a streak of five consecutive wins at Bristol, Atlanta, North Wilkesboro, Martinsville, and Darlington.

That year, Lorenzen not only won the last traditional Martinsville trophy but also became the first recipient of the Ridgeway Grandfather Clock for sweeping both Martinsville races.

Despite his fame and the adoration of fans, Lorenzen grew weary of the rigorous travel, the constant separation from his family, and the all-consuming nature of racing.

He once confessed that one morning, he simply woke up with the resolve to retire. True to his word, Lorenzen decisively retired from the sport after racing in Atlanta in April 1967, hanging up his helmet for good.

Who are NASCAR’s wealthiest drivers?

While Lorenzen was a trailblazer in earnings, breaking the $100k mark, it was former Cup Series driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. who amassed the greatest fortune in NASCAR’s history.

With a whopping net worth of $300 million, Junior tops the list, his wealth bolstered by his immense popularity, despite never winning a NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Following closely, Jeff Gordon, with four NASCAR Cup championship titles under his belt, holds the second spot. As one of NASCAR’s most marketable figures, Gordon has parlayed his racing success into a substantial $210 million net worth, while also serving as the vice president of Hendrick Motorsports.

Moving forward there’s the seven-time Cup championship Jimmie Johnson, who holds third in the list with a fortune of $160 million — his dominance on the track over the years has translated into such immense earnings. After him, there’s Tony Stewart, who with his three Cup Series championship wins, amassed a net worth around $90 million.

Tied for fifth, Kyle Busch and Danica Patrick each boast net worths of $80 million. While Patrick didn’t capture a win in the NASCAR Cup series, her fame contributed to her wealth. On the other hand, Busch secured his legacy with two NASCAR Cup championships and 63 Cup victories.