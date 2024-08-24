Are NASCAR Drivers Really Bothered By Charter Negotiations?

NASCAR’s ongoing tussle with team owners over the permanence of charters is one issue that has dragged on for what seems like ages now. With team owners demanding a fairer share of the revenue pie from the governing body in terms of how their future is secured in the sport a point of contesting for both parties, there is one group of people who are seemingly least bothered.

Cup Series drivers who find themselves locked into the week-in-week-out action of stock car racing’s grueling schedule seem to be unbothered by the same as their teams fight for what essentially will shape the future of stock car racing.

As the regular season draws to a close and drivers prepare to compete for the ultimate prize during the Playoffs, the field would only find themselves further from what could be a distraction for the drivers with regards to their task at hand.

Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron recently spoke his mind on whether he is following the charter negotiations as a driver employed by one of the sport’s biggest powerhouse teams and said, “I don’t really pay attention to the business side that much. I really just focus hard on what I do, what I can control, but I do read the articles and look at everything and kind of get an idea of what is going on and how it’s evolving,” he told the media.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps talks with @KevinHarvick about why the charter system is something fans should pay attention to. pic.twitter.com/nHIbk9mUPR — HarvickHappyHour (@HarvickHappyPod) August 24, 2024

Trackhouse Racing full-timer Ross Chastain echoed the 26-year-old’s words as he too paid little head to the business side of motorsports, which incidentally can be a tough rabbit hole to get out of.

“I’m not in the charter business. I look back and obviously wish I would have and that’s any investment. It’s worked out good for some and not so good for others. I think it’s been a win for everybody, though. I don’t study it. I just get information after it’s happened of what it all was.”

Active drivers such as Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski who are also at the helm of their respective teams in the sport along with competing weekly are more likely to have opinions regarding the charter deal.

NASCAR was initially supposed to finalize the charter negotiation with the teams after the announcement of the much-awaited future TV Deal. However, the same has not been the case as the governance and the team owners fail to reach a middle ground, especially with owners asking for permanent charters going forward.

It remains to be seen how the story unfolds as the season goes on. Meanwhile, drivers prepare to race this Saturday at Daytona International Speedway for the second last time in the regular season this year. With the chase for the ultimate prize starting shortly, drivers will be seen focusing on the primary task at hand rather than the economics of going racing.