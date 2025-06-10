mobile app bar

“At Least While I’m Alive…”: Denny Hamlin Makes Honest Admission About Cementing His NASCAR Legacy

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates with his team after winning the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Jun 8, 2025; Brooklyn, Michigan, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates with his team after winning the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

It is safe to say that Denny Hamlin, apart from being a driver for one of NASCAR’s most prolific teams in history, is someone who knows how to make the most of every minute.

In addition to driving the No. 11 Toyota Camry, Hamlin is also invested as an owner in the sport, fighting a lawsuit against the promotion, expecting his third child any time now, hosting a podcast of his own, and juggling several other demanding commitments.

Despite having so much going on, the 44-year-old has proven once again that nothing takes away from his job as a driver at JGR. He cemented his third win of the season last Sunday, racking up a total of 57 throughout his Cup Series career.

But one has to wonder how long the Virginia native can maintain his form in a young man’s sport. Hamlin’s response offers insight into how he envisions ending his NASCAR career.

Elaborating during the post-race press conference after last Sunday’s race, he said, “It feels good. I’m so hung up on trying to get to a win total that I told you before, I get really frustrated on the days that I feel like I had the car, I just didn’t have the execution, or I made a mistake.”

While he acknowledged he cannot hold back his competitors from trying to beat his eventual win count or people who have racked up more wins than he can realistically achieve, Hamlin relishes the pursuit — a trait he believes will define his eventual retirement as well.

“I forever want to be in the top 10 (of the all-time winningest drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series). It’s not going to be forever. There’s going to be someone that comes down the line that’s going to be the best ever. They’re going to win a lot. At least while I’m alive, I want to be in the top 10 for the most wins. I just love knocking ’em off one by one,” he added.

Once he hangs up his helmet for good, it is also pretty evident that Denny Hamlin will be scratching his competitive itch by working towards his Cup Series team 23XI Racing‘s success in the sport. However, presently, it is pretty evident his sole focus is driving for JGR. There’s just one question that everyone wants answered: Will he clinch that elusive Cup Series Championship?

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

