Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain Hope to Make the Most of Past Records in All-Important Atlanta Race

As we head down to the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, two drivers look like they are in top form. Looking back at the drivers who have been at their best on this track, we have the likes of Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain, among others.

Of course, they aren’t the only ones contending to make the most of their records at the track. But for Elliott, this is another chance for him to win a race before time runs out for him a couple of races later.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver is yet to win a race this season. Thus making his chances to get into the playoffs slimmer with each passing race.

Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain seem to be in top contention for Quaker State 400



According to a tweet shared by NASCAR on Twitter, Elliott won the race here back in 2022, and he has also been able to finish 7th or higher in the past three times since we have come to this track. Of course, for Elliott, the race also holds a lot of significance for him, one for being its home race and the second being the fact that his father, Bill Elliott, too had been successful in Atlanta.

Furthermore, Trackhouse Racing driver, Ross Chastain is another one of the drivers who can be considered as a top contender to win the race this weekend. Just last year, the watermelon man managed to finish 2nd in both races here. He has also managed to lead the race on three separate occasions following the repaving of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Although, it would be hard to put a finger on who could end up winning the race this early. Although, if it is Elliott who wins, it would definitely take away some of the post-season eligibility woes from him.

Elliott feels positive about Atlanta’s race despite missing the previous race at the track



Elliott has missed several races this year after being injured during a snowboarding incident earlier this year. This has definitely put him on the back track against his competitors. This is mostly because the HMS driver did not get the chance to run at Atlant earlier this year. Although while being interviewed about him possibly being behind the curve, he denied any such feelings.

While speaking to the press, Elliott had mentioned, “I don’t honestly feel any different going into it. I think, yes I missed the event, but I did get to run Talladega, shortly thereafter I got back, which is another speedway event, not the same but similar in a lot of ways.”

Now as we wait for the race on Sunday, anticipation runs high for Elliott’s run. If everything goes smoothly, he might just have the chance. But then again, that’s how racing is right? Just completely unpredictable.