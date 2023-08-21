“Told Me to Shut the Hell Up”: Bubba Wallace Overwhelmed With Emotions Post Watkins Glen

Aug 19, 2023; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (left) talks with a crew member during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last couple of weeks, Bubba Wallace has been able to put together a decent enough run to make sure that he remains within the playoff bubble. The litmus test at Watkins Glen could have destroyed his chances to head into the playoffs, something he has not managed in his career just yet. Wallace pulled off a good enough performance to solidify his place in the final 16 unless there is a new winner at Daytona next week.

Speaking to the media personnel following the race, Wallace mentioned how he spoke to the six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, seeking guidance about tackling the mental side of things, possibly regarding the pressure on him before the regular season ends.

Bubba Wallace speaks about his race at Watkins Glen

After the race, a visibly emotional Wallace told the press, “Shout out to Scott Dixon. I actually talked to him this morning about the mental piece of it right? And it’s hard when you climb in a road course race and you tell yourself that you’re gonna crash, you’re gonna suck.”

“But when you tell yourself that every time and he said he basically told me to shut the hell up. And I’m here for a reason and trust in myself believe in myself. This is what can happen…”

Additionally, Wallace also posted on social media, “Believing in your self when approaching your weaknesses can be a scary thing, but if you surround your self with the right people that push you to believe, it can happen. Today was a good day.“

Wallace explains his plan for Daytona to maintain a points cushion

Wallace also spoke to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass and shared details about his plans to gain a points cushion in order to make the playoffs.

The 23XI Racing driver mentioned, “Past success doesn’t guarantee future success that’s for sure. So we’re gonna go out just get through practice, qualifying, and stages…”

“You just have to go out and run your own race. You know, who knows? Who knows what can happen lap one for us next weekend? But gotta go in with a positive mindset and believe that’s it.”

Wallace is currently the last driver in the playoff spots. Heading into Daytona, he must have the mindset to win, and he cannot afford a wreck in any case.