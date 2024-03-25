Austin Cindric Relationship History: Details about NASCAR driver's marriage and kids.

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 24: Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske MenardsKnauf Insulation Ford looks on during qualifying for the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on February 24, 2024, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240224934

The 2024 season is the third season for Team Penske’s Austin Cindric in the NASCAR Cup Series. Over these past years, he has been able to win one race, the 2022 Daytona 500. Aside from his life on the racetrack, Cindric just like any other individual does have a personal life. However, with the limited information he’s made available to the public, the curious fan would look forward to unearth some details from his life. Things like his relationship history would just be one one them.

The little information available regarding his family indicates that he is the son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric and the grandson of former IndyCar team owner and Red Roof Hotel founder Jim Trueman. Interestingly, Cindric has remained so secretive that he has never given out any information about his siblings, let alone his personal life.

Nevertheless, sources say that Cindric is unmarried and currently single. The details of his past relationships and partners have never been disclosed to the public eye, and the racer wants to keep them that way.

Austin Cindric looks forward to a breakthrough at COTA

The #2 team has been fast on several occasions so far during this season, but they have not been able to execute at their fullest potential. However, after his 4th place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Cindric feels like it’s finally time to hit that reset button.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to kind of get back on track and hit the reset button,” exclaimed the former Xfinity Series champion. “The last couple of weeks have been pretty funky with getting knocked out the first couple of laps at Phoenix and then obviously last week’s craziness and all the tire failures that we experienced.”

“I’m kind of excited to just get back going and hopefully a lot of green flag running. It’s been a place that we’ve had some good pace. We obviously have to adapt to the new package, but I’m excited to go hit the reset button and get after it,” he added with confidence.

Cindric will be making his fourth attempt at COTA on Sunday. Luckily, he has quite some experience on road courses in the Xfinity and the Truck Series, where he has a combined six wins to his credit. But he is yet to win a Cup race on a road course. Will COTA be finally that race for Cindric? Only time will tell.