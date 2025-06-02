mobile app bar

Joey Logano Reveals the Key to Ryan Blaney’s “Lights Out” Nashville Heroics: ‘He’s Really Good at That’

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (left) talks with teammate Ryan Blaney during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Feb 12, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (left) talks with teammate Ryan Blaney during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Ryan Blaney’s win on Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway, all three of Team Penske’s drivers now have a win in 2025 — actually, make that four winning drivers, including Josh Berry of the affiliated Wood Brothers Racing — something that no other multi-car team can brag about.

Joey Logano could have potentially had his second win, but lost the lead on a restart about two-thirds of the way through the 300-lap race and it was Blaney who ultimately capitalized on it, leading 139 laps in total. Heck, even the other Penske driver, Austin Cindric, squeezed in two laps led, even though he could only finish 18th.

Still, Logano, the three-time and defending Cup champion, was proud of Blaney’s best race of the season. “We did the details well, all but the one restart, we lost the lead there, but I don’t think I would have maintained it anyway,” Logano said. “That run, (Blaney) was just lights out, which gave him that huge lead.”

But there’s no question Blaney had the fastest and most dominant car. Sure, Logano led 10 laps. But Blaney blitzed the field, leading for nearly half of the event. “(Blaney had) the best car,” Logano conceded. “Glad the best car won.”

Post race, Logano revealed the specific area where Blaney had made his gains. “In the corners. He’d do the corners well. He’s really good at being really precise and that’s what the track asked for tonight. Hitting your marks at the bottom of the race track, Ryan’s really good at that,” he admitted.

Indeed, Blaney — who won the 2023 Cup championship that was sandwiched around Logano’s second and third Cup crowns — won by nearly three seconds over runner-up Carson Hocevar, who bounced back from earlier contact that sent Ricky Stenhouse Jr. into the wall and out of the race. Denny Hamlin was third, followed by Logano and Cup points leader William Byron in fifth.

“I never gave up hope, that’s for sure,” Blaney said afterward. “We’ve had great speed all year, (it) just hasn’t really been the best year for us as far as good fortune. The 12 boys are awesome. They stick with it no matter how it goes, and it was great to finish one out now.”

Team Penske can coast from now until the playoffs — but here’s why they won’t

With its own three drivers plus the affiliated Berry, Team Penske is the only multi-car Cup organization that has all of its drivers now in the 16-driver field for the upcoming 10-race playoffs, although 12 regular season races still remain before the postseason begins.

“Yeah, it’s great,” Logano said. “The 12 has been fast all year, so he deserves to be the winner. I’m proud of Team Penske at this point, to have four solid cars out of that shop, including the 21 (Berry) in the playoffs. That’s pretty dang impressive. I’m proud of everybody and the effort, to have four strong teams like that is really hard to do.”

Indeed, it’s hard to do. But with Team Penske’s momentum — and if they can sustain it, which is even harder — we could see all four Penske cars in the Championship 4 round. And a fourth straight Cup crown for Penske.

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

