Ryan Blaney Relishes Team Penske’s Uncharacteristic Good Form at This Stage of the Season

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) heads into the stands to give away the checkered flag after winning the Cracker Barrel 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 1, 2025. | Image credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ryan Blaney seized his first victory of the season at Nashville Superspeedway, leaving his mark by leading 139 of 300 laps. Yet this wasn’t merely a one-off where the No. 12 Ford flexed its muscle; it’s clear the car has been packing serious speed all season.

But the story isn’t solely about Blaney’s No. 12 machine — the entire Penske lineup has been bringing the heat. At Nashville, there was a moment when all three of their entries — Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, and Ryan Blaney — held spots in the top four, leading the 39-car field from the front. Now, with all three drivers punching their playoff tickets, Team Penske’s collective strength is impossible to ignore.

During the post-race media scrum, when asked whether this run of form has made the Penske trio a tougher challenge, Blaney reflected on their past struggles, talking about how over the last couple of years, they had a hard time hitting stride before the summer stretch. It always felt like they cracked the code later in the year, fall or late summer. But now they have flipped the script.

“I’ve been really proud of Team Penske and the Wood Brothers speed this year so far through the first dozen races…,” Blaney said, highlighting the groundwork laid in the off-season.

“I thought we just fired off this year with tons of speed, and was really proud of their efforts over the winter for that, and carrying over what we accomplished at the end of last year, and bringing it bigger and better at the start of this year,” he continued.

He added that seeing all three drivers locked into the playoffs is a massive boost, suggesting that Team Penske’s momentum could snowball. He admitted that Cindric, Logano, and he are clicking right now, and it’s rare when every team hits that harmony. When everyone’s communication is tight and the entire squad is playing off each other, that’s the rhythm Team Penske has going at the shop, and it’s a game-changer.

So, which team is really holding the cards this season?

Although JGR has chalked up five wins in the first 14 races and Hendrick Motorsports has secured four, a closer inspection reveals a telling pattern: each of these teams boasts four drivers, yet only two have found victory lane.

At HMS, William Byron has captured one win while Kyle Larson has bagged three, leaving Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman winless thus far. Similarly, at JGR, Christopher Bell has taken the checkered flag thrice, with Denny Hamlin contributing two more victories, but Chase Briscoe and Ty Gibbs have yet to punch their playoff tickets.

Meanwhile, the narrative shifts when it comes to Team Penske, where Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric have each parked their cars in victory lane. This makes Penske the only Cup Series team to have all its drivers notch a win this season. Even their extended family — Wood Brothers Racing — has secured a playoff spot with Josh Berry’s Las Vegas win, adding to Penske’s tally.

So, while HMS and JGR may outnumber Penske in sheer win count, the consistency and collective performance of the entire Penske lineup, coupled with the pace of their cars, have made them the standout team in this year’s Cup Series championship fight.