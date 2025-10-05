mobile app bar

Austin Dillon Insists RCR Needs to Do Better to Bring Kyle Busch Back to His Level

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (left) talks with driver Austin Dillon (right) on pit road during practice and qualifying for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Jun 21, 2025; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (left) talks with driver Austin Dillon (right) on pit road during practice and qualifying for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

While Austin Dillon has not lost his desire to win, he wants to see his teammate, Kyle Busch, win sooner. Busch lost his crew chief, Randall Burnett, earlier this week when Burnett announced he’d be leaving Richard Childress Racing at season’s end to become crew chief at Trackhouse Racing for Connor Zilisch’s promotion to a full-time NASCAR Cup ride in 2026.

Burnett will remain with RCR through the remaining five races of the season as an adviser, being replaced on an interim basis (for now) by Andy Street, who has had success as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series. During his media availability session on Saturday at the Charlotte Roval, Dillon gave full backing to his teammate.

I think the main focus for RCR is to get Kyle Busch, a two-time champion, back to the winner’s circle in any way possible,” Dillon said, “to make him happy and to make the rest of the organization happy, and to go fast because that’s what we want in the end.

“We all want to go fast and win races, and that’s where we think we should be. So, we’ve got to make the best hire for both, for whatever Kyle needs and RCR needs for from a competition standpoint to be competitive each and every weekend with the No. 3 [Dillon’s car] and the No. 8 [Busch].”

Busch, who turned 40 in May, is in his 21st full-time season racing in the Cup Series. While he’s won 63 Cup races, he’s mired in the worst winless slump of his career: he comes into Charlotte not having visited victory lane in his last 88 races.

“It’s funny, you go through a little bit and everyone feels like you forget how to drive, and that’s not the case,” Dillon added. “I mean, Kyle’s Kyle Busch, he’s always going to be one of the best to ever do it. We’ve just got to give him the best shot at doing it on Sundays.”

Could 2026 be the final season for both Busch and Dillon?

Compounding issues with Busch is that Dillon may have won just once this year, but he was quickly eliminated in the opening playoff Round of 16. With young drivers Jesse Love and Austin Hill in the RCR system, there’s a strong possibility that they will both replace Busch and Dillon by 2027.

In a sense, Dillon gave somewhat of an impression that he may soon see his own racing career conclude, with speculation he may potentially take over for aging grandfather and NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner, Richard Childress, who is now 80 years old.

“I think my grandfather does a good job of trying to take my input and the group of leadership that he has there to make the best decisions,” Dillon said when asked if Childress listens to Dillon for advice. He has been building his own empire of sorts, including owning a professional bull riding team in North Carolina, a possible precursor to the end of his racing career.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these