“I Never Had Any Time Off”: How NASCAR Broadcasting Duties Kept Kevin Harvick Occupied Despite Cup Series Retirement

Following his retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, Kevin Harvick kept himself occupied with broadcast duties with the Fox booth. The 2014 Cup Series champion excelled as a broadcaster and will probably be back again next year. But with his work engagements, Harvick rarely has time for himself.

Last Sunday, he was able to enjoy watching the Cup race at the Iowa Speedway from the comfort of his home. Which was a rare event, since he would otherwise usually be at the racetrack. His wife, Delana, shared a picture of him sitting on the couch and watching the action. The caption mentioned, “This. Is. Weird.”

“It was a lot of work leading into the FOX half of the season to get everything situated and get back so it’s like I never really had any time off. Because even though I wasn’t driving, there was still a lot of work to go to the booth and do all the things that we had to do to be into it every week. So now it’s a much more relaxed atmosphere,” the former SHR driver said on a recent episode of the Happy Hour podcast.

Watching a race on the telly was not something the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver is used to and his experience was not made any better by DeLana Harvick.

Why Kevin Harvick does not want to watch races with his wife

Speaking about his Sunday off at home, Harvick said that it was strange yet eye-opening to watch a NASCAR race on TV. However, watching it with his wife was not an experience he particularly was a fan of.

“I realized that I don’t want to watch races with my wife. My wife is brutal. She is just brutal whether it’s the competitors or the broadcasters…she’s like totally opinionated on pretty much everything that happens,” he revealed.

Even during his racing days, Harvick revealed that his wife would have a lot to say about the moves he made on track after he was back home, which just proves how well she understood the sport.