Back When Dale Earnhardt Jr. Held His Ground After Kevin Harvick’s “Hurtful” Comments

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick, though currently partners in the CARS Tour and maintaining a cordial relationship marked by Harvick’s thoughtful gifts, haven’t always been on such good terms. Earnhardt Jr., with an illustrious 19-year career spanning 631 Cup Series starts and 26 wins, was once stung by Harvick’s critical remarks.

In a 2017 SiriusXM NASCAR broadcast, Harvick discussed NASCAR’s growth, suggesting that Earnhardt Jr. had inadvertently hindered the sport’s expansion despite his massive fanbase and unique reach — a potential no other driver had.

Harvick pointed out that Dale Jr. failed to leverage his popularity to boost NASCAR’s growth, a comment that didn’t sit well with Junior.

Harvick stated that the sport’s growth “has not reached the levels that it should have because our most popular driver hasn’t been our most successful driver.”

Adding, “Dale Earnhardt Jr. has won the most popular driver for however many years in a row, and he has been our sport’s most popular driver, but he hasn’t been anywhere close to being our most successful driver…”

The comments struck a chord with Earnhardt Jr., who later expressed his discomfort, stating, “About his comments, some of those comments were hurtful. But I still respect him as a champion and an ambassador for the sport, and that’s just the way it is, I guess. I hate that that’s how he feels.”

Despite Harvick’s criticism suggesting a lack of on-track success might diminish his contributions, Dale Jr.‘s enduring appeal could be seen in his ventures like Dirty Mo Media, which resonates with fans far beyond the race track. His role as a beloved analyst and media personality underscores that, to his fans, his legacy isn’t solely defined by his racing stats.

Harvick is proud of expanding his horizons into grassroots racing alongside Dale Jr.

In early 2023, Harvick, Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks stepped up to co-own the CARS Tour, broadening their influence within the sport.

Despite his lack of prior experience in series management, Harvick expressed immense pride in his involvement, praising the dynamism of short-track and late-model stock series racing.

He told FrontStretch, “I’m really proud to be a part of it. I think when you look at short track racing right now, late model stock series and the cars tour is really the place to be, and we owe that a lot to our competitors, and them showing up week after week and putting on the races like we like we’ve seen this year, is just been incredible.”

In a new venture behind the wheel, Harvick also tried his hands into Late Model racing, piloting the #62 Realtree/Hunt Brothers Pizza car for Rackley W.A.R. at Florence Motor Speedway, on August 30, 2024, marking his debut in this category.