Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Heartfelt Reveal About His Married Life: “I Got to Say I Love You”

While Dale Earnhardt Jr. was known for his competitiveness on the racetrack, off the track, he appears every bit the devoted husband and doting father.

Reflecting on his journey with Amy Earnhardt, it’s clear that Dale Jr. had fallen head over heels long before they tied the knot. And even after marriage and welcoming two daughters into their lives, his affection for Amy has only deepened.

With plenty of love left over for his little girls, during a recent episode of their joint podcast, Bless Your ‘Hardt, Dale Jr. offered a glimpse into his day-to-day routine at home and how he cherishes the family he has today.

He shared, “I’ll say I mean I don’t know that there’s a big giant thing that I’ve learned but I’ll say this… I communicate.”

“I’ll tell Amy every day that I love her; that she’s beautiful… Every morning I get up, I got to hug everybody, I got to say good morning, I got to say I love you. And so, that’s like a thing that’s like a routine of mine,” he added.

Junior admitted that life with two daughters has been twice the joy and energy, and there’s nothing quite like the pure, unconditional love he receives from both his wife and his children.

When Amy chimed in, joking that he was always meant to be surrounded by women, Dale Jr. didn’t miss a beat, and said, “I’m all right. I’m 100% on board. Because every day, somebody in at some moment is showing you how much they care about you.”

He went on to praise Amy for the effortless way she keeps the household running smoothly, adding that he wholeheartedly trusts her motherly instincts. According to him, she always knows the right words to say and how to handle every situation with the girls with clarity.

Dale Jr. counted his blessings, saying he is lucky to have such a family. However, he quipped that if the Earnhardt couple had a boy, they’d probably be chasing him around, trying to rein him in for years. But with the girls, things just seem to flow naturally.

Did Amy receive a lot of scrutiny for marrying Dale Jr.?

Considering Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s fame in the NASCAR world — so much so that even his Cup debut was nothing short of a celebration — it’s no surprise that being in his orbit came with baggage.

Naturally, when someone like Amy Earnhardt [who is not from the racing world] stepped into his life, it didn’t take long for the spotlight to shift in her direction.

In such high-profile relationships, it’s often par for the course that the lesser-known partner catches flak, with critics quick to suggest they’re riding the coattails of fame or that the celebrity is simply love-blind.

As is often the case, the person outside the limelight ends up bearing the weight of public judgment. Addressing the issue in an interview with Us Weekly, Amy Earnhardt acknowledged that stepping into a world she didn’t grow up in, particularly one as insular and intense as racing, came with its share of negative assumptions.

She admitted some believed she had somehow “conquered” Dale Jr., a narrative she finds both misplaced and unfair. However, Amy was quick to set the record straight.

She emphasized that she’s never been one to seek out attention, adding that being thrust into the public eye has been an ongoing adjustment. As the wife of a NASCAR icon, she continues to find her footing in a space she never actively pursued.