“Sometimes That Got Him in Trouble”: Kevin Harvick Shares His First Opinion of Former NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle

Greg Biffle is one of the most iconic drivers in the history of NASCAR. He was given the role of Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Cup Series race at Darlington last Sunday. He also spent time with Kevin Harvick and Mike Joy in the broadcast booth. The experience was highly enriching for Harvick, who has now spoken volumes about the icon on his podcast.

The former SHR driver revealed that he spoke to Biffle for the first time when he saw him race back in the 1990s. It had been a late model race at the Mesa Marin Raceway, and Biffle had left a young Harvick dumbstruck with the way he raced. Harvick said, “He was just always on the gas, and when he wrecked, it was big.”

“He hit the fence so hard that his foot slapped against the pedals and broke his foot coming off of Turn 2. But that was the first time that I saw the Biff.” Who wouldn’t be in shock looking at such intent to win?

He continued about what separated him from others, “He was just willing to stand on the gas pedal a little bit harder than most people.”

“Sometimes that got him in trouble. But a lot of times, it made him go really fast, too.” It was with this formidable character that Biffle won the 2000 Craftsman Truck Series championship and the 2002 Busch Series championship. He also won 19 Cup Series races and retired in 2016 as a legend.

Why was Biffle honored at the Darlington Raceway?

The 55-year-old received widespread acclaim last year after playing a huge role in the relief efforts after Hurricane Helene. Notably, the National Motorsports Press Association awarded him the Myers Brothers Award for this. The President of the Darlington Raceway, Josh Harris, confirmed that it was why they decided to honor him on Sunday.

Joy took the opportunity in the broadcast booth and stated, “When the hurricanes hit western North Carolina, the government, FEMA, everybody seemed all kind of handcuffed in red tape, and you hopped in your helicopter and became the hero of hurricane relief. I know you’re not a glory chaser, you weren’t doing it for the publicity.”

“You were doing it out there because people needed help, and you found a way to help them.”

Biffle picked up to explain what led him to spring into action when the community needed internal support the most. Few can be put on the same pedestal as him, both on and off the race track.