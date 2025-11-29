Everything About the Newest IHRA Stock Car Series, and the Man Behind It

Time crunch? Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

Grassroots racing is entering a new chapter with the launch of the IHRA Stock Car Series, created by Darryl H. Cuttell, who also owns Darana Hybrid, the Ohio-based electrical-mechanical contractor known for working with companies such as xAI, Tesla, and SpaceX.

His new venture aims to create a dais for the true Saturday night racer, leaning on a Limited Late Model and Pro Late Model rules package rather than the traditional Late Model Stock Car and Super Late Model approach. Both divisions will run spec AFCO shocks without bump stops, bump springs, or coil-binding, cutting out the expensive engineering tricks that often separate teams.

The rulebook lays down age minimums: 14 for Pro Late Models and 16 for Late Model Sportsman. Digital dashes are banned outright, and tires must be purchased at either the current or previous IHRA event, with all tire codes required to match the files kept on record. Each team is limited to two sets of tires per event, one for practice and the other for qualifying and the race.

IHRA officials will document both sets at purchase. In contrast to other short-track tours, radio communication is mandatory, and every entry must have at least one spotter on the roof.

People say that for Cuttell, motorsport is his lifelong passion, and without an heir to inherit his pursuits, racing has become his legacy. Over the past year, he has purchased the IHRA Drag Racing sanctioning body along with multiple tracks, tractor-pulling circuits, and powerboat series.

His rapid buying spree has raised eyebrows across the racing community, but it has also revealed his determination to leave an imprint on the sport’s foundation.

He now owns seven or eight drag strips, has repurposed many of them, and continues investing heavily in racing infrastructure. He owns several drag cars and power boats and stays deeply involved with each form of competition.

Although he hired executives to run IHRA after acquiring it and later parted ways with several before the season ended, Tim Horton and Daniel Horton, the series director and assistant director, have worked for him at Darana Hybrid for five years and remain central to the Stock Car Series rollout.

Cuttell’s objective is to keep short-track racing alive, and IHRA is his vehicle to do it. Tim Horton noted that teams heading to the Snowball Derby in the coming days have invested roughly $30,000 in shock programs alone, and IHRA’s approach stems from studying Limited Late Model car counts at local tracks and the record turnout expected for the Pro Late Model Snowflake 125 in Pensacola next weekend.

On paper, IHRA Stock Cars will pay larger purses for so-called economy classes than many premier divisions. Whether it can hold its ground against other series with the high monetary prize remains to be seen, but the roster of teams willing to take the leap will be one of the most intriguing storylines in short-track racing’s near future.