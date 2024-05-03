Brad Keselowski Relationship Timeline: Details About Children and Marriage of NASCAR Driver-Owner

Jun 27, 2021; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski along with his wife Paige and children Scarlett and Autumn stand on pit road prior to the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Keselowski is one of the most prolific veterans in NASCAR right now. Leading the charge at RFK Racing as a driver and as a co-owner he hopes to revive the team’s glorious past. Despite the cruciality of this legacy building journey, it isn’t the only facet of his life. The Keselowski family is a five-member team including his wife and three children.

He is married to Paige Keselowski (née White), who was born in North Carolina. Paige’s father, Louise, was a stock car driver like Brad. A psychology graduate from East Carolina University, she dated the Cup Series champion for years before getting married in February 2017. The star-studded event was attended by several such as Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

At the time of the marriage, the couple were already parents to 2-year-old, Scarlett. Announcing Paige’s pregnancy on his website in 2015, he wrote, “The biggest announcement I have to make about the offseason actually has to do with Paige and me. We’ve been together for a little while now, and we’ve been incredibly happy. And things are about to get even better because we’re having a baby girl together.”

The birth of Scarlett was not a smooth process for Brad and Paige. Shortly after she was born, doctors had informed them that there were some complications in her health that might make it difficult for her to survive. Luckily, the little girl coasted through the toughness and made a full recovery. In 2019, she got to become a big sister after the birth of Autumn Keselowski.

Brad Keselowski became a boy dad in 2023

Brad chose to skip the qualifying session for last November’s Phoenix race to be with Paige, who’d gone into labor with their third child in North Carolina. Shortly after, news of him turning the father of a boy was revealed. The driver has since put up a few pictures of Maize and his family on his Instagram handle.

Apart from supporting her husband and children, Paige is a crucial member of the Brad Keselowski Checkered Flag Foundation. The purpose of the organization, as listed on its website, is to honor and assist the military veterans of the United States. As for driver himself, he is currently in his third season as the co-owner of RFK Racing.