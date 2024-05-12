“Be a Little More Consistent”: William Byron’s Candid Review of NASCAR Regular Season So Far

One could think that winning three out of the first 12 NASCAR Cup Series races of any season (including the Daytona 500) would make a driver think he’d done enough. For William Byron though, there’s a lot that can be improved. Yes, they have had success but there have been gaps in his and his team’s performance in the other races. Last week was a big example of that and the Hendrick Motorsports star recently revealed that consistency has been an issue all year long.

“We just have to be a little more consistent but we have the pace and I feel like that’s what really you’re always striving for, to have pace to win races and we have that, it’s just that we’re not consistently putting the weekends together in terms of balance and execution, execution also, whether that’s me hitting the wall in qualifying, put us in a bad pit stall, we get boxed in a few times, lose multiple spots or the week before we had some issues on pit road, had a jack issue and lost several spots,” he said.

Indeed, Kansas did not turn out the way that Byron would have expected and the race was over before it had even begun for the Hendrick Motorsports star. After a mishap in qualifying, the #24 car started from the back of the pack in P36 and was only able to make up till P23. In the race before at Dover, Byron started P3 but finished in a lowly P33. It hasn’t been a good last couple of weeks despite all the early season success.

Securing a strong finish this weekend at Darlington is crucial for the Hendrick Motorsports driver. But as far as Byron is concerned, he isn’t going to lose sleep over how things turn out this weekend.

Not losing sleep over Darlington, claims William Byron

The Darlington Raceway is infamous for being one of the most treacherous tracks on the calendar. That is probably why the driver of the #24 car is not reading too much into the 2024 Darlington script because there’s not really much that you can prepare for or anticipate over there.

“I don’t really think about it too much. I mean, I don’t lose sleep over how the races end here. Really, if there’s any race track you’re not thinking about that, it’s here. You’re thinking about ‘how do I be good for 50 laps.’ That’s just what it takes all day long to be fast here and then you might get that caution in the end and have to re-rack them and have a good restart,” he said.

The HMS star will start the race from a good P5 and he will be looking to record his fourth victory of the season.