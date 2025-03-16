What Makes Las Vegas A Challenging Track for NASCAR Drivers? Hometown Hero Kyle Busch Reveals

Feb 3, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) before qualifying for the Clash at the Coliseum at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

NASCAR is all set to visit Sin City for its second intermediate track race of the season, placing considerable expectations on Kyle Busch, particularly because it is his hometown.

While the pressure could impede the Richard Childress Racing driver’s performance, Busch recently highlighted several factors that might challenge other competitors as the green flag drops on Sunday.

In a pre-race media briefing, Busch discussed the unique difficulties presented by the 1.5-mile-long facility due to the time of day when the race is held.

He explained, “We’re coming off of winter time for this race obviously cold weather things like that. So the track reacts differently versus the fall race here, where you’re coming off of summertime; all the summer heat, the ground being hotter, the track being different, the bumps being different.”

According to Busch, adapting to these variable conditions and reacclimating to the track’s environment could pose significant challenges. He noted that in the spring, the speeds are notably higher, resulting in faster lap times and the aerodynamic deficiencies being more pronounced. Consequently, the track does not broaden as much as one might prefer.

However, drivers typically experience a greater sense of the track’s expansiveness in the fall. Yet, this perception can shift, particularly if temperatures rise significantly on race day. Ultimately, ambient temperature plays a critical role in influencing race dynamics at Phoenix as tires react to the track’s surface.

Is Busch nervous about the Las Vegas race?

Despite achieving only a single victory at the venue in 2009 — a race he started from P39 due to engine issues — Busch maintains an impressive average finish of 11.3 and has consistently earned top-5 finishes in five of his last ten outings in Sin City.

When recently asked if competing at his home track this year heightens the pressure, especially amid a 61-race winless streak, he acknowledged that racing in Vegas invariably brings additional pressure.

The underlying reason is straightforward: it’s his hometown, and the desire to win on one’s home turf is strong. Fortunately, Busch has already tasted victory here, marking that achievement early in his career. Yet, his ambition to win annually remains undiminished.

Reflecting on his victory at the track fifteen years ago, Busch shared the exhilaration he felt competing on familiar asphalt and said, “You want to win there every year. I love Vegas, the atmosphere, and everything going on around that place,” perfectly summing up his feelings.