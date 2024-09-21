NASCAR Fans Rage Over CW Network’s “F**king Flop” Xfinity Coverage, Blame Lack of Streaming Options

The new media deal in NASCAR heralds major changes and one of the prominent things was the introduction of streaming platforms heading into broadcasting duties. This year, The CW Network was one such organization who were going to broadcast the final eight races of the Xfinity Series season, and then continue to do so as per their seven-year deal next year.

However, as the 2024 Food City 300 takes the green flag, the streaming service seemingly fell short as several fans reported being unable to stream the event live.

The production for The CW’s stream was to witness announcers such as Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte since NBC Sports were producing the same. However, the network’s poor performance on the first event they were supposed to broadcast in NASCAR has left the fan base with unpleasant memories.

People called out the broadcaster over X (formerly Twitter) with one fan stating, “Wow, what a f**king flop for @NASCAR_Xfinity and @TheCW. No live access through YouTube TV or Internet TV apps. Literally won’t be watching the rest of the Xfinity season, absolute show. Biggest race of the year with Dale Jr. and no reliable way to watch without cable.“

Also, the lack of options to stream the race elsewhere on the web has caused problems for fans to even watch the race altogether.

Wow, what a fucking flop for @NASCAR_Xfinity and @TheCW. No live access through YouTube TV or Internet TV apps. Literally won’t be watching the rest of the Xfinity season, absolute show. Biggest race of the year with Dale Jr. and no reliable way to watch without cable. — Stephen C. Thompson (@PhenCSon) September 21, 2024

Another fan said, “I’ve never hated a or multiple companies quite like the way I hate @TheCW & @NASCAR_Xfinity tonight. Weeks of prep time, no streaming option. Absolute BS. And you decide to f us on Bristol of all weeks. But don’t worry, there’s some loser movie on the CW app everyone! D bags.”

Yet another person opined, “@NASCAR_Xfinity worst idea ever. Can’t watch the most popular driver at Bristol. The CW with the help of NASCAR has Fuc#ed the fans for the last time.”

Several other fans also had similar things to say regarding the streaming service, or rather lack thereof. With 2025 seeing several options such as Amazon Prime among others join the same market, could this be a precursor for what is to come? Or will things improve by then?

The big question looming over everyone’s head is whether streaming platforms are even ready to broadcast races without fail come race day. It remains to be seen with the fan base’s first taste of the same not living up to expectations.