NASCAR Fans Blast Officials for “Negligent and Dangerous” Yellow Flag Delay During Chicago Cup Race

NASCAR once again finds itself in the firing line as fans raise questions over another contentious caution call. Known for walking a tightrope with split-second decisions, the sanctioning body stirred up fresh controversy at Chicago after electing to delay the yellow flag in the race’s final moments.

On the last lap, Cody Ware’s Ford slammed into the Turn 6 tire barrier, prompting widespread expectation that NASCAR would immediately throw a caution, especially considering a similar wreck triggered by Carson Hocevar’s bump on Lap 4 that led to a multi-car pileup.

But this time, officials held their fire. The yellow didn’t fly until 45 seconds later, after race leader Shane van Gisbergen had already taken the checkered flag, sealing the win under caution.

The delay drew instant backlash. Fans took to social media in droves, venting their frustration and accusing NASCAR of playing favorites or turning a blind eye to consistency.

One irate fan remarked, “A car that crashes hard and can’t drive away should be an immediate caution. Can’t have these inconsistent calls where the officials either wait to call it or immediately throw it, just begins to look like they don’t even care.”

Another vented directly at NASCAR, saying, “@NASCAR, what the hell man, HOLY S—T – this is just negligent and dangerous @mforde.” A third fan didn’t mince words, saying, “They wanted to pick their winner.”

Yet another fan demanded transparency, posting, “Everyone needs to repost this. Make @NASCAR have to explain themselves. Maybe the accountability will create some changes.”

NASCAR officials saw this and decided to wait 45 seconds before throwing a yellow https://t.co/t6MHn1SKIY pic.twitter.com/slgzoraQB8 — Asteroid (@Asteroid4914) July 6, 2025

According to veteran reporter Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, NASCAR officials stated they weren’t initially aware of the severity of Ware’s hit and were waiting to see if he could drive away. They also clarified that potential rain or lightning played no role in the decision.

Even SVG appeared caught off guard. The three-time Supercars champion admitted he feared a late caution might trigger overtime after Ware’s wreck. But by the time NASCAR waved the yellow, SVG had already crossed the line to begin the final lap, putting the race to bed under caution and sparking another storm of fan criticism in its wake.