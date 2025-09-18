Jimmie Johnson Opens Up on NASCAR Future: Why He Believes His Winning Days in the Next Gen Car Are Over

Legends usually know when the right time is to call it quits, and Jimmie Johnson felt 2020 was that year. He had other dreams he wanted to chase, but his itch to get back behind the wheel ultimately brought him back three years later. Unfortunately, he has been a shadow of his former self.

Advertisement

Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup championships and recorded 83 victories before his first retirement, but since returning part-time with his own team, Legacy Motor Club, he has managed just one top-five finish. The reason? He continues to grapple with the next generation of cars introduced in 2022.

Fans still light up when his car rolls onto the oval tracks that once defined his dominance, but Johnson admits his winning days in this era are behind him. In an interview with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, he made it clear that his approach has shifted. “It’s really about having fun now,” he said.

“The more time I spend around the Cup Series with this generation of car, the more I realize my chances of having a real shot to win, unless it’s at Daytona or Talladega, are slim.

“These Next Gen cars are so different, and the guys who do it every single day keep inching away from people like me who moonlight a few times a year. So my goals have shifted: If it helps the team, I’m in. If I get to go out there and have fun, I’m absolutely in,” Johnson further added.

The GOAT @JimmieJohnson turns 50 today. In this Q&A, he reflects on the milestone birthday and shares his outlook on being a team owner and what keeps him motivated.https://t.co/bHxL4A6nNu — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) September 17, 2025

The 50-year-old highlighted the differences between the car he once drove and the current model. He realizes that while the pace of play has slowed slightly, the real change lies in the work cycle. With only a 25-minute practice followed by qualifying, drivers no longer have the luxury of experimenting with setups and adjustments.

Now, development happens in the simulator, and once the cars unload at the track, drivers are essentially locked into the setup for the weekend. Building that precision requires weekly racing, something part-timers like Johnson can’t replicate. He admitted that with the two-hour practices NASCAR once allowed, the conversation might be different. But under today’s structure, the scales tip heavily toward regulars.

On the team front, Johnson explained that Legacy Motor Club is aiming to secure a third charter by 2027, though they remain tied up in litigation with Rick Ware Racing over a failed purchase. As for his own racing, Johnson insisted the focus has shifted. Right now, for him, it’s about enjoying the ride.