“Best Driver of His Time”: Kyle Busch Paid the Ultimate Compliment by Long-Time NASCAR Fan Favorite

That Kyle Busch would do well at Richard Childress Racing is something that many cautiously predicted but couldn’t put their money on. 16 races into the 2023 season, Busch has been back to his old JGR self and is doing what he is supposed to do. For the second time in his career, ‘Rowdy’ has won three out of the first 15 Cup Series races with a new team, a list that is not long, considering the difficulty drivers usually have in a new setup. Long-time NASCAR voice Mike Joy recently had only good things to say about Kyle Busch and his run from a larger perspective.

Busch’s current form has been completely opposite to where he was during the last three years at Joe Gibbs Racing, failing to mount any meaningful challenge for the ultimate prize.

Mike Joy on Kyle Busch’s Legacy in NASCAR

Appearing on “Cup Connection” with Mike Massaro, Mike Joy was asked how he saw Kyle Busch entering this season. The NASCAR legend put into perspective what Busch meant for an entire generation of fans, saying, “He may not be the best driver of all time but I think he’s going to be remembered as the best driver of his time. He’s there and he’s a threat to win almost every week.”

Big words coming from someone who has been with the sport for close to five decades and has watched all-time greats like Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, and Dale Earnhardt in their prime.

Joy on how Richard Childress Racing will benefit from Kyle Busch’s form

The two also talked about how Austin Dillon helped to recruit Busch to the team and what sort of an impact the two-time champion has had on the outfit. Joy said, “Kyle has not won as many races in his first 15 or 16 starts as he did with Joe Gibbs Racing but boy has he really lit up RCR and I would even say that RCR has vaulted past Trackhouse in the Chevrolet pecking order on the basis of this season’s result so far.”

Dillon’s confidence in Busch has certainly paid off for the team. With two Cup Series titles and several close finishes, Kyle Busch has always delivered what has been expected of him regardless of the team he is with – winning. And RCR will certainly hope Busch gets the elusive third championship this season.