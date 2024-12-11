mobile app bar

“Best Racing We’ve Ever Had”: Steve Phelps Makes Bold Claim About 2024 NASCAR Season

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NASCAR president Steve Phelps during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Nov 10, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR president Steve Phelps during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2024 NASCAR season was packed with drama, featuring debates over the playoff format, concerns about the quickness of officials’s decisions, discussions about the fairness of Kyle Larson’s waiver, some of the tightest finishes in the sport’s history, Larson’s six wins yet failing to make the top-4, and Kyle Busch’s unexpected winless streak.

Reflecting on the season’s mixed events, NASCAR president Steve Phelps acknowledged the exceptional moments it brought forth. He remarked, “We got three of the top seven closest finishes in NASCAR (history); just when you didn’t think it’d be any closer. I think that’s really a testament to how hard our competition guys have worked with our race teams, with our (manufacturers).”

Delving deeper into the overall quality of racing this season, NASCAR president Steve Phelps expressed unequivocal praise. He stated, “I think that inarguably this is the best racing we’ve ever had. Statistically and the eye test and just kind of looking at a high level, I think that’s a true statement.”

Phelps also shared some of his personal highlights from the season, which included 23XI’s rapid ascent in competing for the championship, and the nail-bitingly close finishes.

However, Phelps expressed particular pride in the season’s television ratings. He noted that despite starting the NASCAR season with TV ratings down by 27%, they rebounded to close in positive territory from a viewership perspective, underscoring a successful turnaround and strong fan engagement as the season progressed.

Closest finishes in NASCAR 2024 season

The season’s first heart-stopping finish occurred at Atlanta, the second race of the year. Daniel Suarez narrowly maintained the lead, edging out Ryan Blaney and Busch by razor-thin margins of 0.003 and 0.007 seconds respectively, making it the fourth-closest finish in Cup Series history.

The suspense escalated at Kansas in May, where Larson slipped past Chris Buescher by a mere 0.001 seconds, setting a new record for the closest finish ever in NASCAR.

The finish was so tight that despite the support of FinishLynx software and its high-precision camera, officials had to scrutinize the footage repeatedly to confirm the winner and determine whose car first reached the start/finish line.

Another nail-biter unfolded at Talladega, where the season’s third closest finish saw JTG Daugherty Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. clinch victory in the second race of the Round of 12, with Brad Keselowski trailing by just 0.006 seconds behind him.

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1900 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

