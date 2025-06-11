NASCAR In-Season Tournament: Will the Million Dollar Prize Affect the Drivers’ Approach? Ryan Blaney Believes Yes

Some drivers contend that the in-season tournament won’t shake up strategy or force them to stray from their usual playbook. They view it as a fan-focused wrinkle meant to spice up the show. Ryan Blaney, however, sees it through a different lens.

Speaking ahead of the Michigan showdown, where Denny Hamlin ultimately took the checkered flag, Blaney embraced the format and predicted it would gain traction quickly. “I think it’s a unique thing to have in the middle of the year. It’s definitely going to be something on people’s minds starting this week,” he said.

Blaney noted that while it hadn’t consumed his thoughts all week, the concept lingers in the back of drivers’ minds. Once that five-race stretch begins, he expects competitors will start zeroing in on their weekly opponents — “Who am I up against this week?” — because the prize money is way too high to ignore.

Blaney likened it to a five-week All-Star Race — one that drivers won’t take lightly. Still, he acknowledged that no one will throw away a full-race strategy to chase the tournament alone. But for those five weeks and the three seeding events leading up to them, it will be impossible to ignore.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Blaney added. “Why not try it? You’re still going to have racing, it’s just going to be a race within the race between all the guys.”

The 32-driver, single-elimination tournament unfolds over five races, with the best finisher in each head-to-head matchup advancing to the next round. Three seeding races — at Michigan, Mexico, and Pocono — will determine the bracket before the challenge officially kicks off on June 28 in Atlanta. At stake is a cool $1 million and ultimate bragging rights.

All five in-season tournament races will air on TNT, with truTV delivering an alternate broadcast zeroed in exclusively on the live matchups.

Chris Buescher’s thoughts on the in-season tournament

RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher made it clear he wasn’t losing any sleep ahead of the Michigan weekend. In his pre-race media availability, the No. 17 driver emphasized that despite the in-season challenge field being locked in after Nashville, it wouldn’t sway his mindset heading into the race.

“I don’t think it’s going to change much at all,” he said. While Buescher admitted he’s no authority on bracket formats or seedings, still trying to wrap his head around the concept, he didn’t downplay the stakes. He acknowledged that teams have certainly taken notice of the $1 million carrot and the five-week stretch that follows, but pointed out that the season’s broader picture carries far more weight.

For that reason, Buescher doesn’t see the tournament influencing how drivers approach a race weekend. He noted that situations may arise mid-race where a driver finds themselves in a head-to-head moment dictated by the bracket, potentially forcing a calculated gamble. Still, unless that move offers a clear upside without risking a penalty, Buescher expects most to stick to their standard playbook.