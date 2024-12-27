“Absolutely Adorable”: Kyle Busch’s Christmas Gift for Daughter Lennix Makes NASCAR Fans Go Wild

Christmas celebrations are in full swing in the Busch household as Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha recently revealed in a video on social media, showcasing the couple’s youngest, Lennix Busch’s gift from Santa Claus.

“Santa brought Lennix quite the gift,” she captioned the clip which showcased her daughter walking into the frame wearing a pink firesuit bearing the initials KBM, referencing her dad’s former NASCAR team, Kyle Busch Motorsports. The firesuit also had a leopard print detail on its side, complete with driving shoes, seemingly ready to go racing.

“What are you going to do now that you’re dressed up?” asked Samantha as Lennix spun around to show her new firesuit to her mother, to which the 2-year-old answered, “Race, run my go-kart!” Stock car racing fans reacted to the complete ordeal in expectant fashion, with several finding the exchange extremely loving and charming.

“Cuteness overload, absolutely adorable,” wrote one fan. “100% percent cuteness,” reacted another. “So cute!!!!” chimed in yet another follower.

Can’t believe how big she is already 😊 — Marcia lynn 🐱🌼🌻 (@mharms88) December 27, 2024

“Where’d the baby go??? She’s getting so big. Such a cutie,” said one fan, referencing how quickly Lennix seems to be growing up. “How stinking cute is this. Good luck mom keeping up with both young racers and your husband,” wrote another, wishing the Busch family the best of luck during this festive time of year.

When Busch’s daughter Lennix seemingly had a crush on Chase Elliott

Few drivers come close to Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott when it comes to popularity in the sport, a phenomenon that seems to have affected the Busch household as well.

Lennix Busch, the youngest member of the family in a video posted by her mother Samantha on social media revealed the #9 Chevrolet Camaro driver as her boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Busch (@samanthabusch)

“Lennix, who is your boyfriend?” asked Samantha, to which Lennix adorably replied, “Chase Elliott.” Fans adored the young girl’s innocence. Elliott followed up with the public admission and came up with a reply of his own that stirred the fanbase further.

The HMS driver quipped in an interview when he was asked about the same and said, “I was made aware of that. Crazy, because I don’t think I’ve ever met her. She obviously has a lot of personality and it’s really cool to see. I guess we are going to see Elsa!”

Adorable exchanges such as these to keep NASCAR grounded at a level where families feel welcome and safe in the sport is one of the reasons why stock car racing has the cult following that it does today, and Lennix’s interactions with the community further the same fact.