mobile app bar

“Absolutely Adorable”: Kyle Busch’s Christmas Gift for Daughter Lennix Makes NASCAR Fans Go Wild

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch with daughter Lennix

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch with daughter Lennix. Credits: Kyle Busch/Instagram

Christmas celebrations are in full swing in the Busch household as Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha recently revealed in a video on social media, showcasing the couple’s youngest, Lennix Busch’s gift from Santa Claus.

“Santa brought Lennix quite the gift,” she captioned the clip which showcased her daughter walking into the frame wearing a pink firesuit bearing the initials KBM, referencing her dad’s former NASCAR team, Kyle Busch Motorsports. The firesuit also had a leopard print detail on its side, complete with driving shoes, seemingly ready to go racing.

“What are you going to do now that you’re dressed up?” asked Samantha as Lennix spun around to show her new firesuit to her mother, to which the 2-year-old answered, “Race, run my go-kart!” Stock car racing fans reacted to the complete ordeal in expectant fashion, with several finding the exchange extremely loving and charming.

“Cuteness overload, absolutely adorable,” wrote one fan. “100% percent cuteness,” reacted another. “So cute!!!!” chimed in yet another follower.

“Where’d the baby go??? She’s getting so big. Such a cutie,” said one fan, referencing how quickly Lennix seems to be growing up. “How stinking cute is this. Good luck mom keeping up with both young racers and your husband,” wrote another, wishing the Busch family the best of luck during this festive time of year.

When Busch’s daughter Lennix seemingly had a crush on Chase Elliott

Few drivers come close to Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott when it comes to popularity in the sport, a phenomenon that seems to have affected the Busch household as well.

Lennix Busch, the youngest member of the family in a video posted by her mother Samantha on social media revealed the #9 Chevrolet Camaro driver as her boyfriend.

“Lennix, who is your boyfriend?” asked Samantha, to which Lennix adorably replied, “Chase Elliott.” Fans adored the young girl’s innocence. Elliott followed up with the public admission and came up with a reply of his own that stirred the fanbase further.

The HMS driver quipped in an interview when he was asked about the same and said, “I was made aware of that. Crazy, because I don’t think I’ve ever met her. She obviously has a lot of personality and it’s really cool to see. I guess we are going to see Elsa!”

Adorable exchanges such as these to keep NASCAR grounded at a level where families feel welcome and safe in the sport is one of the reasons why stock car racing has the cult following that it does today, and Lennix’s interactions with the community further the same fact.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these