“They Reap the Benefits of the Work That I Put In”: Denny Hamlin’s Big Admission About Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin prepare to get in his car during Sunday’s pre-race for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. © Telegram photo by Mike Dickie / USA TODAY NETWORK

Denny Hamlin stands as the senior-most driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing team, having steered his career under their banner for the last two decades. His long tenure and successful track record lend giant weight to his insights, which are often held in high regard within the team. Recently, Hamlin revealed a facet of his role that emphasizes his contribution beyond just racing.

Fresh off consecutive victories at Martinsville and Darlington, Hamlin was queried during a post-race press briefing about his SIM racing as a strategy tool. He confirmed his role in the area, disclosing that it’s absolutely true that he handles most of the SIM testing for all their cars.

He even asserted that people will find him back at it on Monday, fine-tuning the setups for upcoming tracks and tweaking tire strategies among other details.

Hamlin acknowledged his tendency to micromanage, driven by a desire to achieve perfection not just for his #11 car but for the entire Joe Gibbs Racing team. He explained:

“That’s just the control freak in me, to want to have everything absolutely perfect. I put a lot of work in. It’s not just for myself. It’s for the benefit of all, Joe Gibbs Racing. They reap the benefits of the work that I put in through the week. Yes, they don’t love it as much as probably I do, but I enjoy the process of being good at it.”

As he’s matured, Hamlin has come to a realization about his approach to racing: Gone are the days when raw talent alone would see him through to victory lane.

Now, it’s about outworking the competition, diving deep into the details others might overlook. That’s why he has shifted his strategy to winning with intellect over instinct, leveraging plan over speed.

Hamlin’s crew chief reveals the secret sauce behind their second consecutive win

Hamlin’s new crew chief, Chris Gayle, having observed his work ethic closely for the past several months, admitted to being taken aback by the intensity of Hamlin’s commitment.

“I’ve been surprised at how hard he does work… As he’s gotten older, he’s had to almost ramp up the amount of work he’s done, where he may have gotten by earlier without doing that,” Gayle revealed after witnessing Hamlin’s rigid regimen both during the [some] off-season and the current race schedule.

Gayle also highlighted Hamlin’s determination and clear goals, stating Denny isn’t just racing for wins; he’s chasing a legacy. He’s not content with just competing; he’s committed to surpassing 60 career wins and maybe trying and win the Cup Championship.

Gayle added, “It’s one thing to say that you want to get there and talk about it, but I’m starting to see the amount of effort he puts in. He’s with us in the simulator at least six to seven hours a week.”

As the NASCAR Cup season heads back to Bristol Motor Speedway, where Hamlin is the reigning race champion, all eyes will be on him to see if he can continue his strong performance and keep pace with Christopher Bell, who has captured three consecutive wins this season.