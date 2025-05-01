mobile app bar

“Motherhood Means Adapting”: AJ Allmendinger’s Wife Tara Details How She Works Out in the Gym While Taking Care of Son Aero

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver AJ Allmendinger with wife Tara Allmendinger and son Aero Allmendinger during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Nov 9, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver AJ Allmendinger with wife Tara Allmendinger and son Aero Allmendinger during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

AJ Allmendinger, who is currently driving the #16 Kaulig Racing car this season and has already bagged three top-10s in the first ten starts of the season, has a beautiful family consisting of his wife Tara Allmendinger and a son named Aero James, born in September 2023. Allmendinger often brings his family to race weekends and spends time with them outside of the race circuit.

The duo also has four-legged family members, including a pet cat named Mr. Tickles, Xena – the French Bulldog, and other cats, Chicken Nugget, Charlotte, and Speed Racer. And as much as the couple enjoys their time on the race track, like many other drivers’ wives, Tara Allmendinger also maintains her fitness, given that she has to be at those public appearances with Allmendinger ahead of the races.

Yet, balancing fitness with motherhood hasn’t been a walk in the park, especially with a toddler in tow. Still, Tara recently found a creative way to keep Aero close during workouts.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a video of herself doing hack squats while holding Aero in her arms, letting him sit on her lap during each rep — a clever way to stay active without missing a moment with her son.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “My Wins are His Wins! Yesterday’s gym session turned into a toddler team lift—because sometimes, motherhood means adapting and still showing up. Aero was extra clingy, so we made it a duo workout on the hack squat (and leg extensions and hamstring curls.) He may not know what we’re chasing, but he’ll know what it looks like to never quit. Raising strength. Building dreams. One rep at a time.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tara Allmendinger (@mrs.allmendinger)

Tara also shared a few Instagram stories, including a meme from the @he_homegrown_mama page that read, “Sorry, but if it requires my toddler to sit still and be quiet… I can’t come.”

Alongside the humor, she posted a few heartwarming snapshots of their son, Aero — some with AJ Allmendinger and others with herself. In one, she’s seated in an open cab, and in another picture, she can be seen offering Aero a pink hibiscus flower, capturing a tender moment between mother and child.

Meanwhile, Allmendinger continues to chase his first top-five finish of the season and currently holds the 15th spot in the driver standings with 216 points.

