Brad Keselowski-Chris Buescher’s NASCAR Relationship: How It Has Evolved From Pre-RFK Days

Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher are Jack Roush’s picks, trusted with the ambition of taking RFK Racing back to its previous heights of glory. The duo has come together over the last two years to overhaul much of the team’s effects and are now cruising ahead confidently race-on-race. But what was their relationship like before Keselowski entered the picture in 2022?

Talking to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass in a recent interview, Buescher answered the question. The 31-year-old has been driving the #17 Roush Fenway Ford since 2020, two seasons before since Keselowski was onboarded as a co-owner. Parallelly, the 2012 Cup champion, had then been behind the #2 Team Penske Ford. What little familiarity they shared initially stemmed from this Ford connection.

Buescher said, “I knew him a little bit, just through the Ford program, some of the Ford team-building events, some of the speedway conversation we’ve had through the years — that was pretty much the extent of it.” The duo is currently in the third year of its run together and Buescher couldn’t be in more admiration for the impact that his counterpart has created.

“So, him coming over, I’ve learned a ton about him, just some of his thought processes and looking into detail work and everything that we work on to try and make this thing go well. It’s been eye-opening for sure,” he said.

Together, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher have come together to gather 4 wins since 2022 and mark two very strong presences on the field for their team.

The unbridled competition between the RFK Racing teammates

Though they’re now closer to each other than they’ve ever been, the relationship between Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher hasn’t changed things on the track. They’re still the tough competitors they always were and are constantly trying to get ahead of each other when racing. Talking about the same, Buescher pointed out a question that he’d been asked in 2022 about whether he’d be ready to wreck Keselowski for the win.

He said about his response, “That was a hard answer. Because the truth was probably not what anybody needed to hear — the truth was not something I’m sure I could say and not get fired.”

Buescher continued, “I think we have a pretty good understanding that we’re going to run each other hard, we’re going to make a show out of it, but we’re certainly not here to wreck each other.” With such able men running his racing team, Jack Roush must be one happy man.

The teammates can next be seen fighting tooth and nail at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.