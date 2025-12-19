Greg Biffle Death: How the NASCAR World Reacted Ft. Jeff Gordon, Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, and Ryan Blaney

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle recently passed away in a plane crash alongside his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder and three others in an plane crash on Thursday morning at Statesville Regional Airport north of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Advertisement

While Biffle did not win any Cup Series championships, he was a 2002 NASCAR Busch (Xfinity/ O’Reilly Auto Parts) Series and 2000 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion, and a humanitarian in his post-NASCAR era.

Biffle came closest to a Cup title in 2008, when he finished third in the final standings after winning two consecutive races. Even after stepping away from full-time competition, his connection to the sport never faded. His final Cup appearances came in 2022, when he drove the Next Gen car in five races, offering fans one last glimpse of his skill behind the wheel.

The entire NASCAR fraternity is mourning his loss. As news of the crash spread, tributes poured in from across the NASCAR world, reflecting the breadth of Biffle’s impact. Denny Hamlin wrote,

“Today the motorsports world lost one of its fiercest competitors and kindest souls. Greg Biffle was a champion on the track and a humanitarian off it, whose impact reached far beyond racing. We also mourn the loss of his wife Cristina and children Emma & Ryder, along with Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton, and his son Jack. My heart is with all their families and loved ones.”

Kyle Busch shared photographs alongside Biffle and expressed his grief,

“Such a tragic and heartbreaking day. Greg and Cristina were truly special friends to us, we loved them as well as Emma and Ryder dearly. Greg’s compassion and humanitarian spirit—especially in times of crisis—touched so many lives and inspired everyone who knew him. The memories we shared, both on and off the racetrack, will stay in our hearts forever. They meant so much to us, and they will never be forgotten.”

Kurt Busch also paid tribute, posting images of Biffle and his No. 16 Ford while stating, “I am devastated to hear of the passing of my friend Greg Biffle, his wife, Cristina, and their children Emma and Ryder. This kind of loss is impossible to understand, and I’m keeping their loved ones in my thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.”

Jeff Gordon reflected on their shared battles and Biffle’s generosity, writing, “Devastating news. I had such tremendous respect for Greg as a driver, and we shared countless tough battles on the track. Like so many others, I was inspired by his tireless relief work during Hurricane Helene. My heart goes out to the Biffle family and everyone hurting.”

Ryan Blaney honored Biffle by sharing the iconic No. 16 picture and adding, “Awful to hear about Greg and his family. He was somebody I had the privilege of admiring on TV and got to compete against. One of the all-time greats both on and off the track. The 16 will always be iconic.”

Kyle Larson kept his message brief yet heartfelt, stating, “Devastated! My thoughts and prayers go out to the Biffle family and to all those who were lost.”

An intense video showed the fiery plane crash that killed former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his immediate family on Thursday. Watch here: https://t.co/T9c5GBMHgG pic.twitter.com/IHthTZpIwd — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) December 18, 2025

Clint Bowyer described the depth of the loss, saying, “Absolutely crushed about the loss of Greg Biffle and his beautiful family. An unbelievable talent behind the controls of literally anything. Checked all the boxes…Great guy, helped people in need, and most importantly, was a great family man. Devastated for everyone! “

Richard Petty also shared his condolences, writing, “Richard Petty and the Petty Family are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle and his family. Greg was not only a fearless competitor, but someone who showed that same fearlessness in his generosity to others. Our deepest condolences to their loved ones.”

North Carolina Highway Patrol First Sergeant Chris Knox confirmed the deaths, describing the crash as “one of the worst” he had ever witnessed. Garrett Mitchell, widely known as YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, first disclosed that the Biffle family had been aboard the aircraft, explaining they were en route to spend the afternoon with him.

The two had grown close over the past five years, bonding through disaster relief efforts and Mitchell’s dream of a racing career, which included ARCA starts at Daytona, Talladega, and Bristol.

In recent years, Biffle earned widespread respect for his humanitarian work, particularly his response to Hurricane Helene. He used his personal helicopter to deliver supplies and rescue individuals trapped by the storm, actions that defined him as more than a racer.

Greg Biffle will be remembered not only for his achievements in NASCAR but for the lives he touched during moments when help mattered most.