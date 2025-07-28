mobile app bar

Brad Keselowski Explains Why It Is Almost Impossible to Rekindle Rivalry With Kyle Busch

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR drivers Brad Keselowski (left) and Kyle Busch prior to the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Nov 19, 2017; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR drivers Brad Keselowski (left) and Kyle Busch prior to the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When they were both in their prime, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch had one of the best rivalries in the NASCAR Cup Series. Keselowski won the 2012 Cup championship, his only one to date, while Busch claimed the title in 2015 and 2019. Unfortunately, Father Time has caught up with both drivers.

Keselowski is now 41 while Busch turned 40 in May. A couple of months ago, they filmed a hilarious “Back to the Future” spinoff promo to announce NASCAR’s return to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the season finale next year.

It was also where they won their respective championships. Naturally, Keselowski grew serious and introspective about whether he and Busch will ever rekindle their longtime rivalry.

“I think we’re both in a position where it’s hard to have a rivalry. And I’ve said this throughout my career, when you’re not competing for wins,” Keselowski said during Saturday’s media availability at Indianapolis Motor Speedway prior to Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

Indeed, Busch, the winningest driver in NASCAR history with 232 victories (including 63 in Cup), is currently on a 79-race winless streak dating back to 2023. Keselowski, meanwhile, has 36 career Cup wins but only one in the last four years, which came at Darlington in 2024.

“Right now, neither of us have consistently been in a spot where we’re competing for wins,” Keselowski said. “So any type of rivalry is really just a distraction.

“We’re both searching, trying to get our programs better. So I would say there’s definitely a back seat to all that. He’s got his things he’s going through and we’ve got things we’re going through.”

While both their careers may be on borrowed time, fans have great memories of their past on-track battles. And although it’s unlikely to happen again, Keselowski still tries to hold out some hope.

“I would love to rekindle that rivalry because in my eyes what that means is we’re competing with each other for wins,” he said. “I always tell our people, ‘You don’t get into fights for a 15th place finish. Actually, that should be a NASCAR rule. If you get into a fight and you’re not running in the top-10, then you’re out of here.

“When you’re running up front, those are the good rivalries. I don’t think the two of us have seen each other much up front. When he’s up front, I’m not up front and vice-versa. I’d love to see that rekindled because it would mean we’re both running pretty well.”

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

