‘About 20 Years Late’: NASCAR Fans Bear Down on the Sport’s Newest Development Aiming to Increase Online Presence

NASCAR has recently made important organizational changes, such as promoting Steve Phelps to the new role of Commissioner and appointing Steve O’Donnell as President to manage daily operations. In their latest move to enhance their digital footprint, NASCAR is on the hunt for a Manager to spearhead YouTube strategy and programming.

The role will entail crafting the strategic direction, managing day-to-day operations, and amplifying NASCAR’s YouTube presence.

The Manager will be in charge of curating content, engaging with audiences, and analyzing performance metrics to ensure the channels not only grow but also maximize fan interaction and drive revenue.

While NASCAR’s YouTube channel already boasts 1.41 million subscribers and around 20,000 videos, predominantly featuring post-race reactions, episodes of the Stacking Pennies podcast, NASCAR Daily podcast, and race highlights, it appears they are now aiming to enhance engagement on the platform besides their current social media efforts.

However, fans argue that this push to support their YouTube presence comes belatedly, considering the time it has taken for the organization to prioritize this aspect of its digital strategy.

When Adam Stern announced on his official X handle, stating, “As @NASCAR looks to ramp up its presence on @YouTube , it’s now hiring a manager of YouTube strategy and programming,” the fanbase quickly took to social media to voice their opinions.

One fan critiqued, “Pretty crazy how bad NASCAR things do on YouTube,” while another acknowledged the necessity of the hire, commenting, “They need it…you could see it was amateur hour when they were uploading the classic nascar races to youtube. They need someone with actual yt experience and not just generic marketing types.”

A fan criticized NASCAR’s timing with a biting remark, “Bout 20 years late dumb b**tards.” Another enthusiast offered constructive advice, suggesting, “Maybe start by uploading more old races from the 90s and 80s? And xfinity and truck races from that time too?”

Meanwhile, one viewer noted, “NBC does great race highlights already,” pointing out that there is already quality content being produced elsewhere.

NASCAR is on a mission to enhance engagement and viewership across all fronts. While they are ready for the second season of their Netflix docuseries, they are simultaneously making strides to captivate international audiences and strengthen the sport’s presence on YouTube. It’s an ambitious, multi-pronged strategy, and only time will tell which of these initiatives will bear fruit.